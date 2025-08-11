Alexander Isak of Newcastle is being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool

Newcastle United have been told why letting Alexander Isak leave for Liverpool can be in their best interests too as the striker continues to hold out for the move.

Liverpool have already seen a bid rejected by Newcastle, who have found themselves faced with unexpected pressure this summer regarding Isak’s future. While they previously hoped to extend his contract, they’re now aware he doesn’t want to. Coupled with their struggles to sign many of their own targets, it’s only compounded a challenging summer for the Magpies.

Newcastle face an anxious wait on two fronts: to see if Liverpool will bid again for Isak, and to see if the player himself will get back involved with them after not taking part in pre-season.

Isak has been one of Newcastle’s best players ever since he became their record signing three years ago. But if Liverpool put the pressure on again, Newcastle may have nowhere to turn.

Now, Newcastle have been advised – by an admittedly partial former Liverpool player – why they should cash in on the unsettled Swedish star.

Jermaine Pennant told talkSPORT: “If you’ve got one hand tied behind your back, then it’s very difficult to get transfers in and build on your team and then you’re fighting a losing battle.

“I’m not just saying this because I’m a Liverpool fan but wouldn’t it be in probably everybody’s best interest if Newcastle cashed in on Isak?

“It’s because not only will you be getting [£110m], [Newcastle] will be getting [rid of] a player that is very unhappy and you may not get the best out of him this season because of all the noise that’s gone on.

“You then can use that money to replace and get other players without worrying about PSR. And then everyone gets what they want and Newcastle rebuild and move on.”

READ MORE ➡️ How Liverpool can use Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in unreal new attack

‘No guarantee’ warning about Isak to Liverpool

Newcastle have still been trying to extend Isak’s contract, even if it’s just a way of keeping him for one more season.

However, Isak has shown no interest in negotiating fresh terms with Newcastle, preferring to push as hard as he can to force a move to Liverpool.

One counter-argument for signing a new contract would be that it could contain a release clause to facilitate a future move, but Pennant has pointed to how things might have changed by the same time next year.

The pundit added: “There’s no guarantee, he could get injured. There’s no guarantee Liverpool will want to go back in next year.

“We’ve seen what happened to James Maddison. It’s very difficult to see. He’s out for the season now.

“All it takes is one injury to then your career, literally go, get railroaded off track. So it’s all good saying we’ll give him this in the next season, but it’s all ifs and buts we don’t know what’s around the corner.

“I think it will be in everyone’s best interest if Newcastle took £110m.

“Well, he’s unhappy, so [if he stays] you might not be getting your best player.”

Liverpool transfer news: Latest headlines

👉 ‘Unbelievable’ striker has ‘decided’ he will ‘NOT’ join Liverpool

👉 Darwin Nunez reaction to Real Madrid revealed after ‘negotiations’ before Liverpool exit – report

👉 Liverpool, Bradley Barcola transfer truths revealed as Sky reporter rates chances of blockbuster deal

How the Isak transfer saga has unfolded

By Samuel Bannister

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.