Newcastle United have hatched a plan to stop Alexander Isak from joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the striker’s stance on a potential move to Anfield.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer window. Manager Arne Slot and Sporting Director Richard Hughes have worked hard behind the scenes to get deals done for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, right-back Jeremie Frimpong and goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.

Milos Kerkez is also set to join Liverpool from Bournemouth, with the Reds on the hunt for a striker as well.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Newcastle striker Isak is Slot’s ‘dream signing’.

Newcastle do not want to sell Isak and are in talks with the Sweden international striker over a new deal.

The Times has now reported how much Newcastle are willing to pay Isak per week to stop him from leaving for Liverpool.

While also noting Arsenal and Barcelona’s interest in the 25-year-old, the report has claimed that Newcastle ‘are prepared to make Alexander Isak the best-paid player in the club’s history and fight off any approach for their star striker’.

‘Newcastle bosses are now ready to begin talks on a new deal that would take the 25-year-old’s salary beyond £150,000 a week and overtake the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimarães and Anthony Gordon, who are at present the top earners,’ states The Times.

It has been further claimed that Newcastle are ‘concerned an offer could be made early next month for Isak’, who scored 23 goals and gave six assists in 34 Premier League matches for Eddie Howe’s side last season.

With the headline noting that Newcastle are ‘willing to break club wage record to keep Alexander Isak’, the report has pointed out that even paying the striker over £150,000 per week would not match the highest salaries at Liverpool.

Alexander Isak willing to join Liverpool – sources

While Newcastle believe that Isak would stay at the club if they make him their highest-paid footballer, the striker himself is willing to join Liverpool.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Isak is open to a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The chance to compete for major honours and feature in the Champions League season after season is hugely tempting for the Sweden international.

Liverpool are planning a bid of £150million, potentially including add-ons, for Isak, but that may not be enough for Newcastle to sell him, though, according to The Telegraph’s Northern Football Writer, Luke Edwards.

Edwards wrote in The Telegraph: “It would take a bid, well in excess of £150 million, for Newcastle to even start a negotiation with an interested party. The key part of that sentence is ‘well in excess’.

“We are not just talking about a new British record transfer fee, we are looking at something approaching the £200 million world record Paris St-Germain paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona.”

In March, in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final between Newcastle and Liverpool (which the Magpies won), Isak was asked about his future.

Sky Sports quoted the striker as saying on March 14: “About my future, it’s nothing really I think about.

“I’ve said many times during a season – just focus on the job – and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else, so all of our focus is just on Sunday and doing good and hopefully bringing the trophy back to Newcastle.”

Asked if he was open to signing a new deal at St James’ Park this summer, he added: “I’ve said I’m not really thinking about the summer, but yes, that’ll probably be a talking point once the season is finished.

“We will really see because no talks have been held yet.”

ChronicleLive quoted Newcastle boss Howe as saying about Isak’s future in May: “Alex has got three years left on his deal.

“And of course all contract situations are discussed and are talked about. But they are more delicately poised than people would naturally think from the outside. There is never one straight answer.

“Alex is under contract, we love him to bits and we want him to stay and keep enjoying his football like he has done. We want him to keep scoring goals for Newcastle for many years, that’s my plan.”

