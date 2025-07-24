Newcastle react after learning Alexander Isak wants to join Liverpool

Newcastle United are making contingency plans after Alexander Isak told them that he wants to leave, with Liverpool manager Arne Slot still keen on the striker, according to a reliable source, as Warren Barton gives clear instructions to the Magpies’ owners about the Sweden international.

Liverpool have been looking to sign a striker this summer, with Darwin Nunez losing his place in Slot’s starting line-up last season and likely to leave. The Premier League champions completed a deal for Hugo Ekitike on Wednesday evening, with Reds paying Eintracht Frankfurt a total of £79million (€91m, $107m), including add-ons, for the 23-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain striker.

That is not the end of Liverpool’s quest to sign a top-class number nine, though, with the Reds still keen on Isak.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively broke the news on Thursday morning that a frustrated Isak wants OUT at St James’ Park and that a move to Liverpool remains a very firm possibility this summer.

Since Fletcher’s story broke, a number of leading journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Craig Hope and Alex Crook backed up TEAMtalk’s exclusive.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Isak is frustrated at Newcastle’s transfer activity so far this season and is still willing to move to Liverpool despite the Reds signing Ekitike.

Liverpool are aware that Isak could cost over £130m (€150m, $176m), and the Reds are ready to fund the deal by offloading players such as Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are also interested in Isak, but, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri on X, the Sweden international prefers a move to Liverpool instead.

Tavolieri wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Isak still gives his priority to Liverpool FC despite Hugo Ekitike signing!

“The Swedish has made it clear during direct talks to Al Hilal FC.

“Al Hilal FC & #NUFC also had direct contact. Hard deal but Isak not closing doors to Saudi. #mercato”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that after Isak told Newcastle that he wants to leave, the Magpies have already started looking for back-ups, which includes Yoane Wissa of Brentford.

Jacob wrote on X at 1:31pm on July 24: “Alexander Isak told Newcastle he wants £300k-per-week, as revealed on @talkSPORT last week.

“Not a number Newcastle can match. Swedish striker’s preference is to leave and Newcastle are exploring other attackers in case a suitable offer arrives, and despite the club’s consistent non-for-sale stance.

“Leipzig’s Loïs Openda and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa two names targeted. Brentford seeking £40m+ for Wissa. Newcastle preparing a new bid north of £30m. @alex_crook”

Warren Barton’s advice to Newcastle about Isak

Isak is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has been a star for Newcastle since he joined from Real Sociedad in 2022.

The 25-year-old Sweden international, who is not part of Eddie Howe’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, has scored 62 goals and given 11 assists in 109 appearances for the Magpies so far in his career.

Isak played a key role in Newcastle finishing in the top five of the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup last season, scoring 27 goals and providing six assists in 42 matches in all competitions.

Former Newcastle defender Barton believes that the Magpies should pay Isak whatever he wants.

The Mag quotes Barton as saying: “I would give Alexander Isak the contract he wants. I’m not saying letting him hold the club to ransom, but he’s a great young player.

“Look what Mohamed Salah did [at Liverpool]. He’s not at his level just yet, he’s got to still do it at a higher level, but I’m sure the club can offer incentives and other benchmarks.

“I just think the club need to make that decision now to go forward. Are we going to be that elite club where demands and expectations are high?

“That’s some of the things that Isak will demand. A lot of it could be on incentives, can you get 25 goals again next season? Can you become the Premier League’s top goal scorer? These are the sort of questions strikers like, it’s what motivates them.

“For Newcastle now, we do have to start looking at breaking a little bit of the pay structure. We need to look at what’s needed and what it might be if we are going to compete at the top.

“We’re in the Champions League this season and we won our first trophy [EFL Cup] for 70 years, so for me it’s about paying more when we need to.

“When I was at the club Faustino Asprilla and David Ginola came in – and the wages were high. Les Ferdinand came in as well.

“Peter Beardsley was obviously the first big one [signing], but then they [the club] broke the structure for Les, David and Tino. And, ultimately, for Alan Shearer, so we’ve got to go with the times.”

