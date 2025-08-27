When Liverpool will re-enter talks for Alexander Isak revealed by Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has provided two big updates on Alexander Isak, with Liverpool still trying to get the striker out of Newcastle United before the transfer deadline on Monday.

The saga has rumbled on for most of the summer, with Isak refusing to play for Newcastle as he aims to push through a thrilling transfer to Liverpool. Isak is worried Newcastle will not be able to match his trophy-winning ambitions and feels his career will be better served at Liverpool.

Isak has also accused Newcastle of ‘broken promises’ and ‘misleading fans’.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a six-year contract with the goalscorer. They started the bidding for him at £110million plus add-ons, but this was swiftly rejected by Newcastle.

Nothing was expected to happen in the days leading up to Liverpool’s trip to St James’ Park on Monday, which the Reds won courtesy of a dramatic late winner from teenager Rio Ngumoha.

But with that game now done, Liverpool can ramp up their pursuit of Isak once again.

In an interview with DAZN on Tuesday, Romano revealed that Liverpool will restart talks with Newcastle either ‘tonight [or] tomorrow’. As it is now Wednesday morning, that means discussions may have already restarted, or they are due to happen this evening.

When asked about Newcastle’s attempts to keep the Sweden international, Romano said: “They’ve been trying, they’ve been trying for months. First with calls, to then sending new contract proposals, now with this direct meeting face-to-face with the player.

“Newcastle are trying their best to change his mind, to keep Alexander Isak for one more season and then maybe let him go in 2026. But from [the] player side, from what I’m hearing, the position is still the same.

“Even in this meeting with the most important people, the board of Newcastle, the message from the player and his agents was, ‘thanks, but I want to go to Liverpool’.

“Isak maintains his position. Obviously Liverpool can’t wait forever, they spent more than one month waiting for the green light for this deal to happen.

“At the moment, there is still no ‘OK’ from Newcastle, but Liverpool will insist. I think tonight, tomorrow there will be more conversations, let’s see what’s gonna happen.

“Liverpool are not changing their target, they want Alexander Isak.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Romano stated that Isak is still gunning to join Liverpool, despite Newcastle chiefs Jamie Reuben and Jacobo Solis visiting the 25-year-old at his home and trying to convince him to stay.

“We are in crucial hours now,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “Time is running out, so obviously they need to find a solution – Liverpool, Newcastle, player side.

“As of today (Tuesday) lunchtime, Isak is still fighting to go to Liverpool, and he’s still not changing his mind, still hoping for the move to happen to Liverpool.

Strand Larsen move could aid Alexander Isak to Liverpool

“So Isak is pushing, Liverpool are waiting for Newcastle. What’s going on on Newcastle’s side? Newcastle are still in negotiations with Wolves for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

“He extended his contract earlier this summer and Wolves already turned down a proposal worth £50m from Newcastle in the last 24 hours.

“But they are still there. Newcastle are still hoping and trying to find a structure for Larsen to join the club and be their new striker.

“So negotiations ongoing for Larsen to Newcastle, but not easy because Wolves insist on no intention to sell the player, but the deal is on for Larsen to join Newcastle.”

Romano added: “Don’t forget they need two strikers, so also [Yoane] Wissa from Brentford remains a topic with the player keen on the move, giving priority to Newcastle despite approaches from Saudi Arabia. But still waiting on a club-to-club agreement with Brentford.”

Newcastle have since returned with a new £55m bid for Strand Larsen, but this has also been rejected by Wolves.

Ben Jacobs revealed on Tuesday morning that Liverpool will only bid again for Isak if they get encouragement over a ‘viable pathway to a deal’.

Liverpool have ‘never [been] directly quoted’ £150m for Isak, despite it being widely reported that Newcastle are holding out for this sum.

Jacobs added that Liverpool did not feel they were ‘lowballing’ Newcastle with their initial £110m offer. The reigning Premier League champions do not want to ‘distort the market’ when signing Isak and feel £150m is way too high of a price.

It is likely Liverpool will bid £120-130m in the coming days to test Newcastle’s resolve.

