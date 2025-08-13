Liverpool have been told how they could convince Newcastle to let Alexander Isak go

Premier League insider Keith Wyness has told Liverpool that they could yet land Alexander Isak from Newcastle if they offer a huge-value swap deal.

Liverpool have made some huge signings so far this summer. The reigning Premier League champions splashed over £100million on Florian Wirtz, as well as signing Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and a couple more players.

But the player they want perhaps more than anybody is yet to head to Anfield.

Reports have suggested that Newcastle striker Isak told the Magpies he wanted to leave some time ago, and Liverpool are the side who have caught his eye, causing him to move out of his North East home to attempt to force a move there.

Liverpool’s last bid of £110million was turned away, with Newcastle not willing to sell Isak until a replacement is signed.

In any case, Wyness has told the Reds how they may be able to land the striker, who scored 23 Premier League goals last season.

“The one thing that I think could rescue this, if Liverpool still want him, is a player swap plus the £120m. That, I think, is a doable deal that may work,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“Newcastle still need a number of positions, and Liverpool are pretty well stacked with some talent. So that’s the one thing that could break the logjam right now.

“For the second game of the season, Liverpool are away at St James’ Park. That’s certainly going to be a heated game, to say the least, given what’s going on. Which shirt is Isak going to be wearing? That’s going to be interesting to watch as well. So let’s wait and see.”

Newcastle told to make an example of Isak

Wyness also feels Newcastle should stamp their feet and show other players that it’s unacceptable to behave in the way Isak is, trying to force a move.

“I think Isak has played it wrong, and I would be being very hard on him if it was me in the club,” Wyness said.

“If I were Newcastle’s chief executive right now, I would really be in a media campaign supporting the club side and saying that no player is bigger than the club, and making sure that the fans knew that this was his choice.

“So anyway, we are where we are. It’s one of those great dramas. They always happen in the transfer window. This is probably the biggest one at the moment. It’s exciting. There’s no doubt it’s a soap opera, but that’s why we love it.”

Liverpool round-up: Reds agree to sign centre-back

Liverpool are moving towards the signings of both Giovanni Leoni and Marc Guehi, with personal terms reportedly now agreed with the former.

It is believed they have already agreed personal terms to sign Crystal Palace defender Guehi.

Relevant to that double signing, the Reds have reportedly decided they will not be selling centre-back Ibrahima Konate this summer, amid interest from Real Madrid.

Another big decision at Anfield is in terms of the lack of a winger signing, after the sale of Luis Diaz. Liverpool decision-makers have refuted reports that they want to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, as they don’t want to stifle the development of Rio Ngumoha.

Isak transfer timeline

By Samuel Bannister

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.

August 1 – Liverpool have their first formal bid for Isak – worth £120m plus add-ons – rejected by Newcastle.

August 9 – Romano reveals Isak has told Newcastle again that he doesn’t have any intention of signing a new contract.

August 12 – Isak reportedly moves out of his Newcastle property in his latest effort to leave the club.