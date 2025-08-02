Newcastle striker Alexander Isak continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool

A respected journalist is convinced Liverpool cannot be discounted from the race to sign Alexander Isak just yet amid claims Arne Slot has held secret talks with the unsettled Newcastle striker, while an update from David Ornstein has further fueled belief that a British record transfer is there to be done.

Isak‘s future has been thrust firmly under the spotlight over the last fortnight after it emerged that he was keen to leave Newcastle and sign for Liverpool – a story exclusively first broken by our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher on that fateful Thursday, last week, when the news emerged.

With the Sweden striker skipping the club’s tour of Asia – despite his scan from an alleged calf problem coming back all-clear – question marks over his continuation at St James’ Park have reached fever pitch in recent days amid a firm opening offer from Liverpool for his services.

Worth £110m, plus add-ons taking it towards a British record £120m (€137.5m, $159m), Newcastle had no hesitation in rejecting that bid, staying true to their official ‘not for sale’ mantra, while also continuing to stick by their hefty £150m (€172m, $199m) demands.

That has since led to claims from Ben Jacobs that the Premier League champions are ready to walk away from a prospective deal over fears of the rising costs involved.

However, another journalist, Julien Laurens, is convinced a blockbuster deal is still on, claiming the striker is merely waiting for the move to go through and having also revealed the 25-year-old’s secret talks with Reds boss Arne Slot.

“You would expect Liverpool to up their offer, probably to around €140m and you would expect, really, Newcastle to accept it and Isak to arrive at the club,” Laurens said on ESPN’s YouTube channel.

“Isak right now only wants Liverpool; he doesn’t want to go anywhere else. He’s training on his own in San Sebastian, at Real Sociedad’s training ground, just waiting literally for the move to happen to Liverpool.”

Laurens added: “He’s already spoken to Arne Slot, I think personal terms have already been agreed or certainly not far from it.”

Isak to Liverpool: Updates from Ornstein, Romano, and Keith Downie

Laurens also thinks Liverpool’s chances will accelerate once Newcastle agree a deal on a replacement for the Swede in attack.

“So, now it’s just a case of Liverpool finding an agreement with Newcastle and also Newcastle finding a replacement,” Laurens adds.

“Whether that’s Sesko, Watkins, Wissa, they’ve got a few names on their shortlist, but they also need to find a replacement before this whole deal with Liverpool for Isak happens.”

A new update from Ornstein on Saturday morning has revealed that Newcastle have raised the stakes with Sesko.

And amid unconfirmed claims from his native Slovenia that the 22-year-old is now ready to ‘accept a move to St James’ Park’, the Magpies have now raised their bid for the powerful 6ft 5in star, agreeing to meet RB Leipzig’s asking price.

‘Newcastle United submit offer to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko. NUFC bid made in the last 24hrs, worth €75m + €5m – around asking price RB Leipzig informed to suitors. MUFC pursuit ongoing; no decision yet from 22yo Slovenia int’l striker,’ Ornstein wrote on X.

In a quickfire update, Fabrizio Romano simply stated that Liverpool ‘plan to bid again’ for the 139-goal striker.

Perhaps the most telling update, though, came from Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, who claims the Isak situation could be resolved as soon as next week amid claims a new and improved bid for the player was on the way.

“It could be done next week, absolutely it could. I don’t see this dragging on until the end of the transfer window,” Downie explained.

“Newcastle would want some kind of resolution, I think Liverpool would too. The amount of money we are talking about is eye-watering. I don’t think this is one that can be left to the dying embers of the transfer window.

“I do expect a resolution one way or the other in the next week or two. But it’s a huge transfer, it would be a Premier League record if Newcastle were to accept.”

Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Isak over a six-year deal.

Despite that, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe remains unmoved over the situation, stressing his wish to continue working with the striker earlier this week.

“My wish is he stays and we see him playing again next year,” Howe said on Tuesday.

“We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.”

In a fresh update overnight, however, Howe has confirmed the striker is back in Spain and training with his former club, Real Sociedad.

“I know where he is, really, through the media. From that perspective, it’s difficult for me to go into any kind of detail. The situation is far from ideal and is quite complex,” Howe stated.

Alexander Isak transfer timeline

By Samuel Bannister

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.

August 1 – Liverpool have their first formal bid for Isak – worth £110m plus add-ons – rejected by Newcastle.