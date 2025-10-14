Sweden’s latest World Cup qualifying humiliation has left Alexander Isak at the centre of a media storm after a 1-0 loss to Kosovo on Monday night, with one salty journalist in particular absolutely roasting the Liverpool striker for forcing a summer exit from Newcastle.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have been in woeful form of late, and went into Monday’s Gothenburg-staged clash against Kosovo needing nothing less than all three points, having been beaten 2-0 at home by Switzerland on Friday evening. But on the night they hope to record a morale-boosting three points, Isak and Co. again suffered misery as Fisnik Asllani’s goal on 32 minutes handed the visiting Kosovo a shock win.

The result, Sweden’s second loss in three matches to Kosovo, leaves them bottom of Group B with just one point from four matches and on the brink of missing out on the 2026 World Cup finals.

After the game, the Swedish media turned the heat on under-fire coach Tomasson, while Liverpool‘s record signing Isak also came in for some stinging praise after failing to inspire his side to victory.

Per WhoScored, Isak took six shots across the evening, but only two of which resulted in an effort on target. The £125m striker ended the night with a pass accuracy of 75%, won one header, took 49 touches, made one dribble, made one interception, and put in one cross.

However, in failing to score, assist or inspire his side to a win, the national press united to give Isak – who started the night alongside Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres in a 3-5-2 formation – yet another stinging review.

Branding his performance a “fail”, Swedish news outlet Fotboll Skanalen gave the 25-year-old a mark of 1 out of 5, noting: ‘A tricky header after a corner kick at the start of the game.

‘Had a header that went over in the second half and then had a great chance but shot wide.

‘A star player that Sweden needs more from.’

Expressen chipped in: ‘Had a dangerous header early in the game, a semi-dangerous one in the middle of the second and one at the end.

‘Was really frustrated when the goalie messed up and got a warning from the referee. Overall, a tame effort, but he didn’t get much to work with either.’

But perhaps the most stinging condemnation came from The Telegraph’s Newcastle United journalist Luke Edwards, who could not resist a no-holds-barred pop at the former St James’ Park favourite…

Luke Edwards embarks on incredible Alexander Isak rant

In a post on X to promote his article, Edwards – an outspoken journalist who insisted all summer that Newcastle would, under no circumstances, sell Isak to Liverpool – could not resist taking aim at the striker after Sweden’s humiliation.

‘Liverpool didn’t sign Isak for the first few weeks of his first season, but, for Sweden, a manager could lose his job because he decided to go on strike to force a club to sell him. Wissa is injured. Going on strike is a huge risk and causes collateral damage,’ he posted.

Another post added: ‘Alexander Isak got what he wanted this summer. Went on strike to force a £130m move to Liverpool. Sweden have not got what they needed from their star striker as a result.

‘Harsh? Not really. A home defeat to Kosovo tonight, he’s missed crucial games and now no goals in three appearances in World Cup qualifiers. Sweden bottom of their group.’

Shiting significant blame onto Isak’s shoulders, Edwards’ article in The Telegraph trolled Isak’s decision to ‘railroad the club into selling him by going on strike’ before suggesting his antics should serve as a ‘cautionary tale for any player thinking of following the Isak route to force a move away from a club that does not want to sell you when you have three years left on your contract’.

Hitting out at the striker for going to such extreme lengths to force his sale, Edwards insists Isak has ‘damaged more than his reputation on Tyneside’.

Blaming him for Sweden’s struggles, Edwards – in fairness, correctly – claims ‘Isak is not really match fit, not goalscoring sharp, and is not yet ready to fully justify his British record £130m transfer fee’.

He then argues it may be several weeks before we see the striker ‘playing at full tilt’..

Given he has not had an injury, it shows the harm that going on strike can do. Isak did less than two weeks of full training in pre-season at Newcastle before he decided to agitate to leave. He returned from a training camp in Austria in mid-July and downed tools, well aware of the fact that the board were refusing to sanction his departure.

After blaming his lack of a pre-season programme on his lack of fitness, Edwards says ‘Isak’s behaviour left a sour taste and you suspect he knows it’, adding that the ‘summer saga took its toll mentally on Isak far more than he was willing to admit’.

While Edwards admits Liverpool can afford to be patient, the same cannot be said for Sweden, with Edwards asking what damage his actions have caused, blaming the striker’s ‘lack of fitness and match sharpness’ as reasons for ‘hurting his country’s aspirations’ and with the campaign likely to cost Tomasson his job.

Edwards does try to balance his argument out by explaining the injury pitfalls that have now engulfed Isak’s replacement at St James’ Park, Yoane Wissa. But it is evidently clear from the off that the piece is angled at Isak and the bitterness aired towards the Swede.

