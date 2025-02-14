Newcastle striker Alexander Isak could reportedly ‘force’ a move away from St James’ Park, with Liverpool understood to be a preferred destination if he chooses to go.

The Swedish international has arguably been Europe’s best centre-forward this season, notching 17 Premier League goals so far, catching the attention of Europe’s elite clubs.

Isak is under contract with Newcastle until 2028, which puts them in a strong position, and as we have reported they value the striker north of £120m.

However, a report from Spain, as cited by Football365, state that Isak ‘wants to play in the Champions League’ and if Newcastle ‘do not achieve this goal, he will force his exit and ask the club to accept lower offers.’

The report claims that this ‘opens the door’ for clubs like Barcelona – although a move to the Camp Nou seems incredibly unlikely given their financial position and Isak’s price tag.

The Magpies currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, only behind fifth-placed Manchester City on goal difference, and a fifth-place finish is likely to be enough to secure Champions League qualification.

Arsenal are planning to sign a new striker in the summer. They have been heavily linked with Isak and are expected to get Champions League football, but even if Isak wants to leave Newcastle, getting him will be very difficult.

READ MORE: Mo Salah agent drops huge clue on Liverpool contract decision

Alexander Isak interested in Liverpool move – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on Thursday that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Isak’s situation, amid the uncertainty surrounding Darwin Nunez. We understand that Isak would be very interested in a move to Anfield should the opportunity arise.

Isak is also considered a ‘dream’ target for Arsenal, per sources, but the London side are well aware that it will be very difficult to sign him this summer.

However, our information tallies with that of the reports from Spain – Isak is keen to play at a club consistently playing at the very highest level and in the biggest competitions.

But that doesn’t mean Newcastle would sell Isak. Their valuation of over £120m is set in stone and they won’t entertain bids of anything less this summer.

Newcastle are also understood to be keen to open new contract talks with Isak at the end of the season. If he refuses to sign, this could be taken an indication of a willingness to leave in the future.

Liverpool and Arsenal are the teams to watch, for now, while a switch to Barcelona is near-impossible at this stage.

Liverpool round-up: Alisson to leave?! / Bakayoko linked

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk contributor Rudy Galetti has revealed that Liverpool are open to selling Alisson this summer in a shock development.

The goalkeeper would rather join an elite club in Europe than head to Saudi Arabia, per sources. One key reason for this is the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.

Last summer, Alisson rejected lucrative offers in order to stay at Liverpool and continue playing at the highest level in Europe. His main goal remains to secure his place as Brazil’s No 1 for the 2026 World Cup.

However, the presence of Mamardashvili could be a problem for Alisson as he looks to play regularly next season. As such, sources have informed TEAMtalk that discussions with other top European clubs might start.

In other news, reports suggest that Liverpool are the ‘strongest suitors’ for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

He has been linked with the Reds for some time, and the report states that along with Arsenal, the Reds are the ‘strongest suitors’ for the Belgian’s transfer.

It’s believed Bakayoko’s price is likely to be €60million (£49.9m/$62.5m) at most, and could be £10million below that.

DON’T MISS: The FOUR Liverpool players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Liverpool transfer quiz: Higher or lower?