Liverpool have been told a deal for Alexander Isak remains very much an open door this summer, after a significant triple update renewed Arne Slot’s prospects of landing his dream signing and with the timeline of a possible raid on Newcastle United coming to light.

Slot’s side may be Premier League champions, but have already shown their determination to build on that success into next season and beyond. By far the most active Premier League side so far this summer, Liverpool on Friday night announced signing number seven of an already hectic summer in the form of experienced departing Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

While the 28-year-old will move to Anfield as a free agent, Liverpool have still spent upwards of £190m (€222.4m, $261m) this summer, though the British record capture of Florian Wirtz for a package worth up to £116m (€136m, $159m) does account for the vast bulk of that.

Despite that, it’s believed the Reds are far from done in their transfer quest yet. And while the focus at Anfield is now turning to player sales, to help balance the books, the Premier League champions do have two more big signings – a new centre-half and a new striker – still in their sights.

Any deal for a new striker is sure to be another sizeable investment and, were they to pursue a move for Isak, it could well prove to be yet another British record deal.

Now, a huge double update has given the prospective raid on Newcastle potential lift-off – after The Times reported that Newcastle’s financial situation could yet result in the Swede’s high-profile sale.

The paper states that manager Eddie Howe is desperate to add to his squad this summer and turn a possible top-four side into one that can challenge for the title.

But with the financial handcuffs tied – and with moves for Brighton’s Joao Pedro, Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest and Burnley’s James Trafford on their radar – journalist Martin Hardy argues that a big-money offer for Isak could prove difficult to resist if the Magpies continue to fall short of landing their top targets.

He writes: ‘Newcastle have not signed a big-name first-team player in three transfer windows because of concerns about being in breach of PSR.

‘Indeed, they had to sell Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton at the end of June last year for a combined total of £70million to fend off a potential ten-point deduction.’

As a result, it’s hinted at how the sale of Isak could lift those financial handcuffs off Newcastle immediately, and grant Howe the wriggle-room needed to land his top targets.

At the same time, a major double update from BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel and the Liverpool Echo has given Liverpool further cause for optimism….

Liverpool given Isak hope as Arsenal transfer is finally shut down

And according to Mokbel, Liverpool are the only Premier League side capable of funding a raid on Newcastle for Isak, with any hopes of a move to Arsenal now shut down once and for all.

Mokbel explained: “I think the ideal scenario for Mikel Arteta is to get Alexander Isak. I think we kind of know that there’s probably less than 2% chance of that happening, if that, just because of the sheer numbers involved.

“If you’re going for Isak, next season might be the season where you get a chance, when he’s just got two years left on his contract.

“But then I saw reports yesterday in the North East that they were trying to get him to a new contract, so that, you know, we’ll see about that.”

It had been suggested recently that Newcastle want to reward Isak with a big-money new deal to elevate him to not just among their record earners but also to end speculation over the 139-goal Swede’s future.

He currently earns an estimated £120,000 a week, and it’s claimed any new offer would see him elevated alongside Bruno Guimaraes as their best-paid player on £160,000 a week.

However, as per the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have the funds in place to blow that offer out the water and having revealed the possible next steps in the chase.

And they state Liverpool would ‘not baulk’ at Isak’s wages and his salary is ‘unlikely to put them off if there is to be any encouragement later in the summer’.

It is noted, also, that ‘while Liverpool might appear reluctant to break that barrier for a second time in quick succession after the club-record £116m deal for Wirtz last week, the impending departure of [Jarell] Quansah at £35m and the potential exit of [Darwin] Nunez could net the Reds the best part of that fee’.

And the report adds that the Reds will ‘continue to keep a watchful eye over the developments in the North-East’ and could look to pounce if they receive any ‘any encouragement that a deal can be done’ next month.

Admitting they will wait and see how Newcastle’s Profit and Sustainability Regulations reset, the report concludes that ‘for now, a waiting game ensues’.

However, any raid will not be easy. We understand Newcastle value the player at around £150m (€176m, $206m) and could even ask for close to a world-record fee of £200m (€234m, $274m) to sanction a sale this summer.

Liverpool transfer latest: Serious Luis Diaz concerns; Guehi talk takes off

Meanwhile, Liverpool could potentially further fund a devastating raid on St James’ Park by offloading Luis Diaz this summer.

That’s amid claims the Reds face fresh danger of losing the winger this summer after strong claims from a journalist in his native Colombia revealed Richard Hughes’ refusal to offer him a new deal has bewildered his agent – while Christian Falk has also talked up the possibility of a move to Bavaria for both the winger AND a Reds teammate.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are expected to move quickly and decisively for Marc Guehi in the next few days after a journalist confirmed Slot’s desire to bring him to Anfield and with details of the Reds’ likely ‘lowball’ opening offer for the Crystal Palace man coming to light.

And finally, one of Bundesliga’s best players has told Liverpool that he wants to join Real Madrid, though Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso has been advised not to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

