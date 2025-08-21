Liverpool ‘confident’ they’ll sign Alexander Isak in astonishing £165m double deal

Liverpool have drawn up a massive new bid for wantaway Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and are also gunning to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, with a report revealing how much each player could cost.

Isak finally broke his silence over potentially leaving Newcastle on Tuesday night, releasing an explosive statement that accused the Magpies of ‘broken promises’. The Sweden star also fired shots at Newcastle for ‘misleading’ fans over the timing of his exit wish – Isak’s camp claim Eddie Howe was told last season, whereas the club insist this is news to them.

The striker believes the two parties ‘can’t continue’ together and that change ‘is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself’.

Newcastle hit back by saying they ‘do not foresee the conditions for a summer sale being met’.

Newcastle reporter Craig Hope has revealed that club chiefs at St James’ Park are now adamant they will not sell the 25-year-old under any circumstances this summer.

They were previously open to negotiating with Liverpool but are now determined to prevent his exit.

Liverpool have already had a bid worth £110million plus add-ons rejected and are ready to return with a new proposal, despite Newcastle’s firm stance.

As per The Sun, the Liverpool hierarchy have ‘sanctioned a British record £130m move for Isak’ as they look to test Newcastle’s resolve.

Newcastle have set Isak’s price tag at £150m, but Liverpool are ‘confident they will finally let the striker leave’ for the lower price of £130m.

The Premier League champions believe Newcastle’s hand could be forced if the player continues to down tools. Newcastle officials, though, will point to the fact that his contract runs for another three years.

Liverpool have already broken the British transfer record once this summer by paying £116m for Florian Wirtz, and that record could fall again if Isak joins in a deal worth £130m or more.

The report claims that England centre-back Guehi could follow Isak to Anfield in a £35m transfer.

Guehi has entered the final year of his Palace contract and has no intention of agreeing renewed terms. He has been identified as Liverpool’s No 1 defensive target following the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool also working on Marc Guehi signing

TEAMtalk revealed on July 3 that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Guehi, and our reporting has subsequently been confirmed by other sources, including Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool now need to forge a deal with Palace. The Eagles value Guehi at £45m, meaning there will need to be some negotiation before a fee is agreed.

Palace previously rejected offers worth around £65-70m for Guehi, which came from Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Palace still hoped to tie Guehi down to a new contract at that stage, but that has proven impossible and they are now warming to a cut-price sale.

It was claimed on Wednesday that Liverpool are advancing towards Guehi’s capture and have even organised a medical for him.

