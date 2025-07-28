Liverpool have struck an agreement on personal terms with Alexander Isak and have drawn up an opening bid to send to Newcastle United for the striker, according to a report.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on Thursday that Isak has not travelled for Newcastle’s pre-season tour as he wants to explore an exit this summer. Isak has been left underwhelmed by Newcastle’s transfer dealings and is concerned the club will not be able to meet his ambitions in the coming years.

Newcastle initially said that the Sweden international had not travelled due to a thigh injury, but it has since emerged that the scan on this minor issue came back clear.

TEAMtalk’s reporting has since been backed up by the likes of Fabrizio Romano, Craig Hope, Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook.

Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now provided an update on the situation. He reports that Liverpool have ‘finalised’ a five-year contract with Isak after getting the ‘green light’ from the goalscorer over a blockbuster summer transfer.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to striking a deal with Newcastle for their star man. Liverpool are ‘expected’ to begin the bidding at £100million (€115m / $134m) to ‘gauge Newcastle’s intentions’ and ‘begin negotiations in full force’.

Liverpool know that Newcastle ideally want £150m (€173m / $201m) for Isak but are supposedly ready to try their luck with an opening gambit worth £100m regardless.

Arne Slot’s side ‘believe they can secure the deal for around £120m’ (€138m / $161m), Tavolieri adds.

Liverpool think Newcastle could be forced to lower their demands if Isak starts to push even harder for a move. Although, it is important to note that the Magpies are protected by his contract, which runs until June 2028.

Tavolieri ends his update by stating that formal talks between Liverpool and Newcastle will start ‘in the next 48 hours’.

Hope, the Daily Mail’s Newcastle reporter, revealed on Friday that Liverpool are preparing a British record offer for Isak.

Liverpool to spend big – AGAIN

Liverpool have already had a huge summer, breaking the British transfer record on Florian Wirtz while also signing Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, but they have emerged as frontrunners for Isak, too.

Liverpool view the 25-year-old as one of the best strikers in the world and believe there is a fantastic market opportunity to snare him.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are willing to go to the £150m mark if Newcastle do not accept a deal at £100m or £120m.

We can confirm that Liverpool are ready to move for Isak after learning how eager he is to join.

The Reds can sign Isak without any financial complications by selling four players, with Luis Diaz likely to be the first to go.

A mind-blowing £150m deal for Isak would easily surpass the £116m Liverpool spent on Wirtz earlier in the transfer window.

Such a transfer would make Isak the third-most expensive player of all time, behind only Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

