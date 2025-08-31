Newcastle United have reportedly softened their stance on Liverpool target Alexander Isak, with a deadline day sale now a CONCRETE possibility, per reports.

The 25-year-old Swedish international has been Liverpool’s top target all summer, and they remain very interested despite having a £110m bid rejected by the Magpies.

Isak has refused to play for Newcastle as he attempts to force through a move to Anfield before the window slams shut, and now Liverpool have a golden chance to finally seal a deal.

According to a report from Luke Edwards of The Telegraph, Newcastle will give ‘serious consideration’ to a sale of Isak should they receive a bid of £130m on deadline day (tomorrow / September 1st).

The report claims that Newcastle’s majority stakeholders, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, are now WILLING to cash in on the talisman ‘as long as the money is good enough.’

The new £130m price tag is significantly lower than the £150m valuation Eddie Howe’s side have been demanding all window – a clear indication that they are now reluctantly ready to part ways with Isak.

Newcastle are now waiting for Liverpool’s response, before making a final decision on whether to sell their star striker. Crucially, it’s reported that the Magpies are prepared to sell Isak WITHOUT first signing a direct replacement.

Liverpool have golden chance to sign Alexander Isak

Newcastle signed Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in a club-record deal worth around £65m earlier this week – but they would still like to sign another forward as well as him.

However, their pursuits of Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa have been difficult – with the two Premier League sides very reluctant to sell their strikers.

But according to Edwards’ latest report, Newcastle will now sanction Isak’s departure even if they don’t get another new forward through the door.

The ball is now in Liverpool’s court, and the football world will be watching to see if they lodge a £130m bid for Isak in what would be the biggest deadline day deal in history.

