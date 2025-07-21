A high-profile pundit remains adamant that Liverpool are still about to sign Alexander Isak this summer after pointing out some tell-tale signs, despite the imminent capture of Hugo Ekitike and amid an interesting admission from Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

The Reds are the Premier League’s heaviest-spending club so far this summer as they look to defend the title crown they won so convincingly in Arne Slot’s first season at the helm. Expecting a far tougher challenge this time around, Liverpool have already spent £190, (€220m, $262m) on five new faces already.

But the Reds are far from done yet, and with a six-year contract for Ekitike now agreed, Fabrizio Romanio has confirmed they have committed to a deal potentially worth €95million (£82m, $110m) for the Frenchman.

Incredibly, the prospects of another attacking star joining him remain a possibility, and with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo also linked, talks of a bold, British record-shattering deal for Isak also refuse to go away.

Those talks took a new twist over the weekend when Isak was left out of the Newcastle side that were beaten by Celtic in a pre-season friendly, with Howe admitting that speculation over his future has been the decisive factor.

As a result, Steve Nicol has explained why he is completely convinced Isak could still end up at Anfield this summer.

“You would have to think that Eddie Howe knows every step of every second that’s going on with this situation, because it’s huge,” the Liverpool legend told ESPN FC. “It’s the most important thing going on at Newcastle Football Club.

“So, if Eddie Howe is confident that nothing’s going to happen and he’s not going anywhere, he has to be playing him, because he has to get him fit for the start of the season.”

Nicol added: “It makes no sense that Alexander Isak doesn’t take part in this game.

“Maybe he’s been told that something is going on and you can’t play him in case he gets injured, that’s what happens. If Isak plays against Celtic and gets injured, that’s £150m down the drain. So, there’s definitely something.”

What has Eddie Howe said on Alexander Isak?

As Nicol suggests, any deal for Isak is likely to cost up to £150m (€173m, $201m) were Newcastle to allow him to leave.

And while they are yet to make an official bid, talks between the clubs were confirmed to have been held last week.

Furthermore, we understand that, despite claims Newcastle reacted angrily to the approach, talks were instead very much very civilised, with Newcastle boss Howe retaining a very close friendship with Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes.

Of course, that does not mean a deal is likely either and sources insist the Magpies are determined to hang on to their prized asset this summer as they build for a return to the Champions League.

And while a new deal is not yet agreed with the player, Newcastle are understood to have promised the star a new deal that significantly increases his current £120,000 a week package.

Furthermore, Howe tried to do his utmost to insist Isak would be hanging around after being asked about the Swede following the 4-0 drubbing at Celtic Park.

“It was my decision,” Howe explained. “I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted was to be sat in the stand watching — that wasn’t fair to him. But I’m confident he will be a Newcastle player.”

However, Howe did add a caveat to Liverpool’s hopes of still landing Isak, in what would likely end up in them snubbing a proposed Ekitike deal.

He added: “Both [Joelinton and Isak] are fit but not ready to play. Alex has trained and is fine, but we didn’t want to take the risk with him.

“It’s difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. Alex is happy at Newcastle — he loves the players, the staff, the team.”

In addition, Romano is also refusing to close the door on a move to Anfield for Isak.

“From what I’m hearing, Alexander Isak is very calm,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“He knows very well that Newcastle want to keep him and he knows that Newcastle want to offer him a really important contract.

“At the same time, he knows that Liverpool would offer not just important money but an ambitious project, too.

“So Alexander Isak is not closing doors to this possibility and Liverpool were never going to make club-to-club contact without a feeling that the player would be open to the idea of a move.”

