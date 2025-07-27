Alexander Isak began to ‘check out’ at Newcastle United months ago, with reports explaining how Liverpool could pull off a remarkable double swoop for the Swedish striker AND Real Madrid ace Rodrygo.

Isak has not travelled for Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia as he wants to explore his options for a summer transfer. Newcastle initially stated that Isak had not travelled due to a minor thigh issue, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that his scan came back clear.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively revealed on Thursday morning that Isak is angling for a move as he is unhappy with Newcastle’s transfer business and does not think the club can match his ambitions.

Other journalists such as Fabrizio Romano, Craig Hope, Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook later confirmed TEAMtalk’s reporting.

The lethal centre-forward, who scored 23 Premier League goals last season, is hoping to join Liverpool, believing he can win the biggest trophies under Arne Slot.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Al-Hilal have all been linked with Isak, but it is Liverpool who are in pole position to sign him.

Liverpool have already spent big money this summer but can finance a deal for Isak by selling up to seven players including Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

According to the Daily Mail’s Newcastle reporter Hope, Isak is ‘furious’ that the Magpies’ recently departed sporting director Paul Mitchell was unwilling to hand him a bumper new contract.

The 25-year-old feels he should receive a big pay rise to match his standing as one of the best strikers in the world, but talks have not advanced in recent months and Isak is now completely against a new deal.

Hope adds that Newcastle started to notice a change in Isak’s demeanour after he scored in the League Cup final win over Liverpool, of all clubs.

“After that [the cup win] however, his form tailed off, even if he continued to score and finished the campaign on 27 goals,” Hope wrote.

“But when he pulled out of a key game at Arsenal on the penultimate weekend of the season citing muscle fatigue, there was a feeling among some that he was starting to check out.”

Isak still has ‘nothing but respect and admiration’ for those he works with at Newcastle and the club’s supporters, but he wants to win trophies such as the Premier League and Champions League and feels joining Liverpool is the best way to do that.

Liverpool have already broken the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz in a £116million deal, while Hugo Ekitike has also arrived for £69m plus £10m in add-ons.

But it emerged on Friday that Liverpool are preparing to smash the British transfer record again on Isak. TEAMtalk understands the Reds could start the bidding at around the £130m mark, though Newcastle are expected to hold out for a whopping £150m.

And Liverpool might not be done there, with Madrid’s Rodrygo among their main targets to replace Diaz at left wing.

As per Spanish source Fichajes, Liverpool are drawing up a mighty €120m (£105m) offer for Rodrygo.

The Brazilian is unhappy at not being a guaranteed starter under Xabi Alonso and is prioritising a switch to the Premier League this summer, where he can get out of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior’s shadow.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk a week ago that Rodrygo is indeed on Liverpool’s winger shortlist, though the deal will be costly.

Rodrygo could join Liverpool after Alexander Isak

We understand Madrid want at least €90m (£79m) plus significant bonuses to sell Rodrygo as they view him as one of the best players in the world.

If Liverpool’s reported £105m offer is true, then it will surely meet Madrid’s asking price. We must now wait and see if other outlets confirm or deny Fichajes’ claim.

If Liverpool are unsuccessful in landing Rodrygo, they could then pursue alternative targets such as Bradley Barcola, Anthony Gordon or Malick Fofana.

There is also the potential for Slot to use Ekitike on the left flank if Liverpool make Isak their new No 9, or he could partner the two up front.

This exceptional transfer window has shown that Liverpool did the right thing last summer, spending a small amount and trusting in their hugely talented squad.

Slot did brilliantly to guide the Reds to the title and now Liverpool are building a super-team that could also hand them Champions League glory.

Isak has been offered an incredible £600,000 a week but has rejected this eye-watering offer as he is intent on joining Liverpool.

While Newcastle would ideally like to convince the player to stay, they are having to look at possible replacements.

Benjamin Sesko is their No 1 target and TEAMtalk revealed how he feels about the move on Friday.

