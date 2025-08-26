Liverpool ‘never quoted £150m’ for Alexander Isak as journalist reveals what happens next

What has to happen before Liverpool bid again for Alexander Isak has been revealed by a journalist, with Newcastle United plotting a new contract to keep the striker.

Liverpool reportedly agreed personal terms with Isak earlier this summer after he outlined his desire to leave Newcastle and join the reigning Premier League champions. Isak is concerned that Newcastle will not be able to match his ambitions of winning the Premier League and Champions League, and he feels he can take his career to the next level with Liverpool.

The Reds have already had a bid for Isak worth £110million plus add-ons rejected by Newcastle.

Liverpool have been planning their route to the signing ever since, though a second offer was unlikely to come in before the two sides faced each other in the Premier League.

Isak, who has accused Newcastle of ‘broken promises’, once again declined to be part of the squad when Liverpool visited St James’ Park on Monday night.

It was a spicy affair, with Newcastle dragging themselves back to 2-2 even after Anthony Gordon got sent off. Eddie Howe’s side put in a spirited performance but teenage winger Rio Ngumoha finished off a brilliant team goal deep in stoppage time to hand Liverpool a dramatic late win.

Now the match has passed, attention will once again turn to whether Isak will get his desired move to Liverpool.

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, Liverpool will only submit a new offer for Isak if they receive a ‘viable pathway to a deal’, rather than simply ‘an invitation to bid again’.

Liverpool didn’t see their opening proposal of £110m as ‘lowballing Newcastle’, feeling it was a fair fee. The £110m was fixed and this would have seen it initially break the British transfer record before potential add-ons in the Florian Wirtz deal come into play.

Despite this, the offer was rejected ‘quickly and emphatically’ by Newcastle.

It has been widely reported that Newcastle want £150m to sell their star forward, though Jacobs claims Liverpool have ‘never [been] directly quoted’ this sum.

Liverpool think £150m deal would ‘distort the market’

Liverpool are prepared to return with a new offer worth around £120m. They will not be meeting that £150m figure as they feel it would ‘distort the market’ and ‘weaken their position for future deals’.

Newcastle think that Isak ‘staying without signing a new deal is untenable’. The Magpies are ‘still prepared to offer’ fresh terms if the Swede is open to reintegrating back into the squad.

Jacobs ends his update by stating that chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is in Newcastle and ‘will make the final decision’.

It emerged on Monday night that Newcastle have sent a delegation to Isak’s home in a late attempt to tie him down to a new contract.

Isak vs Ekitike