Alexander Isak to Liverpool dominoes ‘starting to fall’ as Rooney makes hugely exciting claim

Alexander Isak is edging closer to securing his dream move to Liverpool as two other transfers look set to aid talks, as per a journalist, while Wayne Rooney thinks the Reds are poised for a brilliant season.

Isak has not featured in any of Newcastle’s pre-season games as he is determined to secure a blockbuster summer transfer to Liverpool. The striker is concerned that Newcastle United will not be able to match his ambition of winning major trophies such as the Premier League and Champions League, having been left underwhelmed by their transfer business.

Isak considers the Newcastle chapter of his career to be closed. He does not intend to play for the club ever again, even if a transfer fails to materialise this summer.

Liverpool have already had an opening bid for Isak worth £110million plus add-ons rejected by Newcastle, and the player is waiting for a second offer to arrive.

Newcastle want around £150m to sell their star forward, while they also want two new strikers to come in before agreeing to let him go. The Magpies are light in the position as Callum Wilson has already left on a free transfer.

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Liverpool are waiting for ‘the nod from Newcastle, who’ve got a replacement lined up, and therefore they’ll come in with a fresh bid’.

Crook added: “Some dominoes are starting to fall into place. Bournemouth are looking for a replacement for Dango Ouattara. That would enable Ouattara to join Brentford and free up Yoane Wissa to make that move to Newcastle.”

Newcastle have identified Wissa as their ideal replacement for Wilson in the backup striker role. They previously made Benjamin Sesko their No 1 option to replace Isak but lost out on him to Manchester United.

Alternatives include Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins, Porto’s Samu Aghehowa, Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

During an appearance on BBC Match of the Day, former Man Utd and England star Rooney tipped Liverpool to become a fearsome team if they make Isak their new No 9.

“I already have Liverpool as the favourites to win the title this year but if Isak comes in, I think they’re going to be unstoppable. Look at the quality they’ve got,” he said.

“I think a big thing for Liverpool this summer was replacing Trent [Alexander-Arnold] because he created a lot of chances and goals down that side. [Jeremie] Frimpong has got the attributes to do that.

“So yeah, Liverpool look strong.”

Liverpool to make new bid as saga becomes ‘toxic’

Liverpool are likely to return with a bid worth £120-130m for Isak next, which would smash both their record signing and the British transfer record.

The transfer saga has turned ‘toxic’, with Newcastle being left shocked by Isak’s behaviour.

Liverpool have been tipped to include a player in the deal, though it remains to be seen if Newcastle would accept such an outcome.

Paul Merson has ripped into Isak for turning his back on a club which ‘put him on the map’.

On Saturday, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was asked if he might have to greenlight the 25-year-old’s sale. He replied: “That’s a decision that I won’t make, that will be for other people to make.

“For me, I’m just trying to manage the situation and manage the team, most importantly manage the group of players that I’m working with day to day, that I love coaching and helping. We’re focusing on Aston Villa. Everything else, to a degree, from my perspective is not in my control, so it’s not my focus.”

Howe also shut down speculation from The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards that Isak has been told he will be forced to stay at Newcastle this summer.

