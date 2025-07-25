Liverpool ready record-breaking bid for Alexander Isak as journalist reveals what Newcastle teammates are thinking

Liverpool are preparing to smash the British transfer record AGAIN to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, with a transfer insider providing the latest on the situation and telling fans to ‘read between the lines’.

Isak became Newcastle’s most expensive player of all time in August 2022 when he joined the club from Real Sociedad in a £63million deal. Since then, the Swede has established himself as one of the world’s best strikers, scoring 62 goals in 109 appearances for Newcastle.

Isak has drawn comparisons with Arsenal icon Thierry Henry as he is a deadly finisher who can outpace and outsmart opposition defenders, taking them on with relative ease.

He has long been linked with a move to Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta was forced to give up on that pursuit and settle for Viktor Gyokeres instead.

Liverpool, however, are confident they can prise Isak away from St James’ Park in a mind-blowing summer transfer.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on Thursday morning that the goalscorer wants to leave Newcastle as he is frustrated by their lack of statement signings and does not believe they can meet his ambitions.

We understand Isak’s scan on a minor thigh issue came back clear, but he still did not travel for Newcastle’s pre-season tour as he wants to explore an exit.

The likes of Fabrizio Romano, Craig Hope, Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook have since backed up our reporting.

Despite links with Chelsea, Manchester United and Al-Hilal, Isak is pushing for a move to Liverpool, believing they are the club he can win multiple Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues with.

Newcastle want to keep Isak, viewing him as a key part of their project, but he is refusing to extend his contract and this has given interested clubs – mainly Liverpool – a chance.

Hope, who is currently in Singapore covering Newcastle for the Daily Mail, has given an update on the 25-year-old’s situation.

He states that ‘some of his [Isak’s] teammates’ at Newcastle expect a transfer to happen, in a damning verdict for the Magpies. Hope adds that Liverpool could eclipse the £116m deal they finalised for Florian Wirtz earlier this summer and break the British transfer record twice in the same window.

“My information is that Liverpool are readying a British club-record offer,” Hope said on his YouTube channel. “Alexander Isak and his people know this, he’s at home on Tyneside nursing his thigh, but you guys read between the lines.

“These are some of the conversations I’ve had this morning with people close to the situation.

“There is always a good time to sell a player and while the preference is to keep Alexander Isak, but Isak himself wants to move on, he doesn’t want to play in the UCL, he wants to win it.

“If Liverpool are going to do a deal this summer, they’re going to have to pay the money. They really are. There’s no, just because Isak wants to go, cheap deal to be done here.

“They’ve got to come up with that British record and then some. It’s got to be in the region of £150m. If that happens, do I think we’d see a deal and Isak will move? Yes, I do. And I know that some of his teammates suspect that too.

“I’m not going to sit on the fence here and I’m happy to be wrong, but do I think he will go? Yes, I think he probably will. A lot still needs to happen for that to be the case, but my latest information is that: Alexander Isak wants to go, Liverpool want him, they are readying a British record offer, even though that may involve selling one of Diaz or Nunez. If that’s the case, Newcastle have a decision to make.

“They’d rather not sell and find a way to keep the player, but it might just make sense all round to do the deal. So, that’s where we are.”

Liverpool tipped to break British transfer record – again

Liverpool could sign Isak without any financial complications by selling Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott. There are other players the Premier League champions could offload, too.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool could start the bidding at £130m, though £150m is likely to be the magic number needed.

Liverpool have already brought in fellow striker Hugo Ekitike this summer in a £79m deal, but they are planning to add Isak to their squad too.

Arne Slot could either pair the two players up front or use Isak as his main No 9 and play Ekitike on the left wing as a replacement for Diaz.

Another reason for Isak wanting to make the switch to Anfield is that he will earn more than what Newcastle are offering to pay.

Newcastle are reluctant to go above the £200k-a-week mark, but Liverpool have no issue with this as they already pay Wirtz, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah over £240k per week. Indeed, Salah takes home an eye-watering £400k a week.

While Newcastle are extremely reluctant to let Isak go, they are braced for a huge offer from Liverpool and are sounding out replacements.

Their top target is RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, though sources have told TEAMtalk that his signing is not as straightforward as previously thought.

Liverpool signing Isak would cap off a massive summer in which they have already broken their transfer record on Wirtz in addition to landing Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

