Liverpool are preparing a blockbuster £150million move for Newcastle United’s star striker Alexander Isak, following the anticipated sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, with three more players to leave to fund the transfer.

Isak, 25, has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most lethal forwards since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022. His 25 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season have made him a prime target for Liverpool, who are looking to bolster their attacking options under Arne Slot.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on July 24 that Isak wants OUT of Newcastle and is keen on joining Liverpool, and that has since been reported widely.

Now, with Diaz’s transfer to Bayern Munich worth £65.5million looming, Liverpool are set to make a big push for Isak and TEAMtalk understands they are WILLING to pay a mammoth £150million to land the striker, matching Newcastle’s valuation. They could therefore break the British transfer record for the second time this summer, following the £116.5million signing of Florian Wirtz.

Sources indicate that contract negotiations between Isak and Newcastle have collapsed, with the striker frustrated by the club’s refusal to meet his £300,000-per-week wage demands. Additionally, Isak is unhappy with Newcastle’s lack of ambition in the transfer market this summer, prompting him to push for an immediate exit.

Liverpool’s interest has been met with enthusiasm from the player, who is keen to join a club competing for major honours. The Reds are now planning to offload THREE more stars to help fund the move for Isak…

Liverpool fire sale to fund Alexander Isak capture

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are open to offloading Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez this summer, according to sources close to the club.

Elliott, a talented but underutilised midfielder, and Nunez, whose inconsistency has frustrated fans, are both attracting interest from other Premier League clubs.

Liverpool are also willing to sell Federico Chiesa, who has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A for several months.

The potential quadruple exit, including Diaz, could provide Liverpool with the financial muscle to meet Newcastle’s hefty asking price.

Their departures would not only fund the Isak deal but also streamline Liverpool’s squad for the upcoming campaign.

If Liverpool secure Isak for £150 million, it would mark a statement of intent from the Anfield hierarchy.

With the transfer window heating up, all eyes will be on Merseyside to see if this ambitious move comes to fruition and if they can add Isak to an already incredible side.

