Alexander Isak remains the No 1 striker target at Liverpool and clarity has emerged over when the Reds could formalise their interest in the Newcastle United hitman.

Isak was lethal once again the 2024-25 campaign, netting 27 goals in 42 games across all competitions. He played a key role in Newcastle’s season as they ended their long trophy drought by beating Liverpool in the League Cup final, while also qualifying for the Champions League via a fifth-placed Premier League finish.

Newcastle broke their transfer record by spending £63million on Isak in August 2022 and they have no intention of losing him anytime soon.

Eddie Howe views the Swede as a crucial part of his project as he looks to make Newcastle a dominant force in English football.

Howe has spoken openly about Newcastle tying Isak down to a new contract. His current deal is worth £120k a week and runs until June 2028.

But that new deal has yet to materialise and this is giving rival clubs hope they can pull off a remarkable swoop.

Liverpool are the side most often linked with the goalscorer. And the Echo’s Liverpool correspondent Paul Gorst has provided an update on the situation.

He writes that Isak is still the ‘dream’ target for Arne Slot and Liverpool, with sporting director Richard Hughes closely monitoring developments at St James’ Park.

Liverpool have a clear advantage over Newcastle as they are happy to pay Isak a far bigger salary.

Newcastle want to give Isak fresh terms worth at least £150k per week, putting him in line with other top earners Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Liverpool, though, can offer Isak upwards of £200k a week. Indeed, they currently pay Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk far more (£400k and £350k respectively). This sort of money will surely get Isak’s attention.

Gorst adds that if there are any signs the 25-year-old does not want to renew at Newcastle, Hughes will ramp up Liverpool’s interest and enter preliminary talks.

It is currently ‘a waiting game’ as any Liverpool move will come after PSR resets on June 30.

Liverpool have no problem with smashing their transfer record again by spending the huge sums required to prise Isak away from Newcastle. They have already broken that record once this summer by paying Bayer Leverkusen £100m (plus £16m in potential add-ons) for Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool ready to break records – again

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk a week ago that Liverpool are considering smashing the British transfer record by meeting Newcastle’s £150m demands for Isak.

We understand the 52-cap international has said yes to an Anfield move, in preparation for talks to potentially begin between the two clubs.

It emerged recently that Newcastle are planning a record-breaking contract offer to keep Isak in the north east, though this sort of money still might not be enough to get him to pen fresh terms.

Isak has been linked with a move to Manchester United too, but he is far more likely to be attracted by Premier League champions Liverpool as things stand.

Liverpool are in the market for a new No 9 as Darwin Nunez closes in on a transfer to Napoli after failing to impress Slot.

If Liverpool miss out on Isak, then they could pursue Hugo Ekitike or Joao Pedro instead.

Liverpool are also big admirers of Isak’s team-mate Gordon as they sound out possible replacements for Luis Diaz at left wing.

But the Reds are concerned about having to spend another £80m on the Englishman. This has seen them also make an approach for Lyon’s Malick Fofana, who will be far cheaper to land.

