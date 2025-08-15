Alexander Isak ‘WILL get dream Liverpool move’ as journalist reveals saga getting ‘more toxic’

Liverpool are expected to capitalise on the ‘toxic’ situation between Newcastle United and Alexander Isak by signing the striker in a record-breaking summer deal, a journalist has claimed.

Isak has missed all of Newcastle’s pre-season friendlies and has been left out of the squad for their Premier League opener against Aston Villa this weekend. He is determined to force his way out of St James’ Park and has told the club he does not intend to play for them again.

Isak has been left disappointed by Newcastle’s lack of elite signings this summer and is worried the Magpies will not be able to match his ambition of winning the Premier League and Champions League any time soon.

The Sweden international has set his sights on joining Liverpool after they eased their way to the Premier League title last season. Newcastle may have beaten Liverpool in the League Cup final last term, but Isak feels his career will be better served at Anfield, especially after the Reds brought in other top stars such as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez earlier this summer.

Liverpool have had a bid for Isak worth £110million plus add-ons rejected by Newcastle. The Reds are expected to return with a new proposal and have been told by Newcastle they will need to pay a whopping £150m to land the goalscorer.

Liverpool have already broken the British transfer record this summer, agreeing a £116m deal for Wirtz, and they could obliterate that record again for Isak.

It emerged on Tuesday that Isak trying to force his way out of Newcastle has turned their relationship ‘toxic’.

According to transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke, the situation between Isak and Newcastle is getting worse, though the 25-year-old will ultimately achieve his goal of signing for Liverpool.

“Isak is doing everything possible to force a move away from Newcastle,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“The situation is becoming more and more toxic, and that can’t be good for anybody involved.

“Obviously, Isak won’t be involved for the opening weekend of the Premier League season and Eddie Howe admitted he has moved out of his house in Newcastle.

“He’s made his stance pretty clear, he wants to move.

“It depends on whether Liverpool can agree a fee with Newcastle, otherwise Isak will find himself in a very sticky situation if no deal is agreed.

“But it’s not a good situation for anybody, so they feel the best situation is for Newcastle to reluctantly sell him on and reinvest in the squad.

“Isak will get his dream move to Liverpool and that will be best for everybody involved to move on.”

DIVE DEEPER 👉 Alexander Isak to Liverpool ‘in everyone’s best interest’ as Newcastle get stark warning

Alexander Isak to Liverpool dominoes ‘starting to fall’

Liverpool are edging closer to making Isak their new No 9, with the transfer dominoes ‘starting to fall’.

Newcastle are warming to the idea of signing Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea as a replacement for Isak.

Eddie Howe’s side are also making progress on a move for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who will effectively replace Callum Wilson.

Liverpool are expected to return with a new bid for Isak worth £120-130m. It will be interesting to see if this catches Newcastle’s attention or is rejected out of hand, with many expecting the latter to happen.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on July 31 that Liverpool are open to spending £150m on Isak if Newcastle hold firm on that incredible demand. First, though, Liverpool will try to get him for a slightly lower price.

More on Alexander Isak

📌 Insider tells Liverpool huge-value swap deal can convince Newcastle into stunning Isak sale

📌 Raging Merson says ‘ridiculous’ Alexander Isak has ‘destroyed Newcastle legacy’ – ‘this club put him on the map’

Liverpool could get another top striker