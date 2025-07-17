A new report has detailed the extra miles Liverpool are willing to go to secure the signing of Alexander Isak, with a juicy offer now being prepared for a concerned Newcastle United, while the striker’s stance on a move to Anfield has now come to light.

The Reds are now turning their attention to securing the services of Isak after a busy summer that has already seen six new faces brought in through the Anfield welcome doors. And while they have added some eye-catching players to their squad, it would break new barriers were Liverpool to also bring in Isak from their Premier League rivals.

The striker is seen as one of world’s top marksmen and would clearly not come cheap. There is also the simple fact that Newcastle, under no circumstances, want to sell.

But what they want and the harsh realities of the situation are two things altogether and multiple reports this week appear to have talked up Arne Slot’s chances of shattering the British record transfer fee for the second time this summer – this time for Isak.

Now those hopes have risen once again after a report revealed they were ready to launch a firm £120m (€138m, $161m) bid for his services to Newcastle. It’s claimed Liverpool could look to include some players as part of the deal to twist Newcastle’s arm, with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott among those likely to be suggested.

In addition, Empire of the Kop‘s report states that the Reds are prepared to offer Isak a humongous six-year deal at Anfield, through to summer 2031, and at the same time make him one of the club’s best-paid players.

They speculate they would be willing to at least pay him significantly than the £120,000 a week he currently earns at St James’ Park – and at the same time propelling him into the top five of Liverpool’s wage earners.

At the same time, they are also reported to have reached out to his representatives and made clear just how much they want to bring the player to Anfield.

Isak keeping Liverpool door open – Fabrizio Romano

While sources reported to us about Liverpool’s interest in Isak as far back as January, with the Swede described as a dream signing for Arne Slot, we were also told of the serious hurdles they faced in trying to prise the player away from Newcastle.

The one thing that could have made a move more easy was Newcastle’s failure to land Champions League football – a competition in which Isak wants to play in regularly.

However, the fact that Eddie Howe’s side were able to satisfy that need by securing a fourth-placed finish, put a further dent in the Merseysiders’ quest.

Nonetheless, they are intent on ploughing on regardless and despite the insistence from St James’ Park that Isak is not for sale.

Protected by a three-year contract, the Tynesiders have every right to feel confident in their chances of keeping him.

However, while Isak is also not agitating to leave, a change of stance by the player could yet alter things and put a different perspective on the matter.

And with that in mind, Fabrizio Romano insists Isak is open to the move to Anfield and has certainly not responded with a flat-out ‘no’.

“Liverpool told Newcastle that they are ready to offer £120m record fee for Alexander Isak,” stated Romano.

“What I’m told also is that the player DIDN’T close the doors to Liverpool. So Isak didn’t stop Liverpool from doing that.

“The player is still in conversations with Newcastle because they want to offer him a new contract. So Newcastle really hope to advance on that one.

“But the player didn’t stop Liverpool. Isak didn’t say no to Liverpool, he seems to be open to the move.”

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope is also refusing to rule out a move, though he has indicated the difficult hurdles Liverpool must first overcome.

“As explained last week, Alexander Isak’s situation at Newcastle is complicated,” began Hope. “His motivations could determine what happens next amid Liverpool interest.

“He was disappointed that what he thought was the promise of a new contract from previous co-owners was not honoured after they left.

“Paul Mitchell took the view he was already well paid and had four years to run. Talks ended, and there has been no progress since Newcastle does not want to sell and is likely to offer Isak improved terms.

“It is not yet known if he wants to sign a new deal. Club are braced for a formal Liverpool offer.”

