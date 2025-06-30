Liverpool want to sign both Alexander Isak of Newcastle United and Napoli ace Victor Osimhen, an Italian journalist has sensationally claimed, while El-Hadji Diouf has named the striker he would love Arne Slot to bring to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool have been very busy in the summer transfer window, with manager Slot and Sporting Director Richard Hughes making five signings already. Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have already walked through the door, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also set to team up with the Liverpool squad when pre-season begins.

Liverpool are also on the hunt for a new striker, especially with Darwin Nunez set to leave this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that Isak is Liverpool manager Slot’s ‘dream signing’.

However, Newcastle do not want to sell Isak and are in talks over making the world-class Sweden international their highest-paid player in history by offering him £150,000 per week.

The Telegraph reported on June 20 that Newcastle could demand £200million for Isak, which would be a joint-world record along with Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for that amount back in 2017.

Liverpool have alternatives in mind, namely Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is back from his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray and has a release clause of €75million (£64.2m, $88m) in his contract.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool are already in talks over Osimhen, with Napoli wanting £17million plus Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa for the Nigeria international striker, according to the Italian media.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzia has now reported that Liverpool ‘want’ to sign both Isak and Osimhen in a sensational double swoop.

Liverpool spent £116million on Wirtz and made him the most expensive player in Premier League history just a few days ago, and it seems that they are ready to go even bigger.

The Mag and Football365 both quote Di Marzio as saying: “I think Liverpool want Isak and Osimhen too. For Isak, it depends on Newcastle, because the player talked to the coach and the club at the end of the season, because he would like to leave, but Newcastle are not open to that, at the moment.

“So, it depends on Newcastle and Isak’s discussion, if the club will be open to having him on the market. Newcastle is a tough club, and they want to keep their best players for next season, including Sandro Tonali.

“Isak would like to look at other options because at the end of this season, he had the promise from the club and the coach, but Newcastle haven’t acted seriously on that yet.”

IN-DEPTH ✍️ The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

El-Hadji Diouf wants Liverpool to sign Victor Osimhen

Former Liverpool winger Diouf is well aware of Liverpool’s interest in Osimhen, and he has publicly said that he would love to see the Nigerian star play with Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Diouf told AfricaFoot: “I think it would be the best choice for him from a sporting perspective.

“Liverpool will compete in the Champions League. Their project has been clear for years. They’re a very big club, perfectly structured, with significant resources.

“At Liverpool, Osimhen could take on a huge sporting challenge and earn a very good living.”

The former Senegal international added about Osimhen and Salah playing together: “I’m convinced it could work, that these two players could complement each other.

“I’d like to see this duo come together. Mohamed Salah had an exceptional season, finishing as the Premier League’s top scorer, and he played a big part in winning the title.

“Osimhen finished as the Turkish league’s top scorer. They are two footballers with different characteristics, but who could get along very well. I remember the Mo Salah- Sadio Mane partnership , which worked very well. I think the Salah-Osimhen duo could do just as well!”

Latest Liverpool news: Mega-bid in coming, Jurgen Klopp blunder

Liverpool Sporting Director Richards Hughes could get the chance to make a huge profile on an attacker who is unhappy at the club, as a mega-bid is on its way.

A claim has been made that Jurgen Klopp personally chose a current Liverpool player over Isak, which is going to stun many Anfield faithful.

Liverpool are ready to include a £25million-rated player in a deal to convince Crystal Palace to sell them star defender Marc Guehi.

POLL: If you could give Alexander Isak a new contract, what kind of wage do you think he’d deserve?