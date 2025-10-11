Sweden suffered another major dent in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup as Alexander Isak’s first match as captain ended in a woeful 2-0 home defeat to Switzerland and the Liverpool striker was forced to come out and defend his national team manager.

The 26-year-old striker has been working hard to get himself up to full fitness after arriving at Anfield on transfer deadline day at the beginning of last month, and having missed close to a full pre-season programme as he looked to force through his move from Newcastle.

And while Liverpool have seen flashes of what Isak is about, he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for the Reds and has just one goal, so far, to his name.

While international duty can puncture the rhythm of some players, it is an opportunity for Isak to further build up his fitness and the player looked back to his best as he completed his first full match of the season on Friday night.

Unfortunately, for Isak, his first game as national captain ended in defeat as the Swiss claimed a 2-0 win at Strawberry Arena, leaving to a chorus of boos and with more question marks being asked of national coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

With three games played, Sweden are bottom of Group B with just one point and now face an uphill task to qualify for next year’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

However, despite the defeat, Isak did receive credit from the country’s media for his performance in a sign of what is to come for Liverpool and he was one of the few players to avoid serious criticism.

Expressen led the acclaim, hailing the Liverpool star for his leadership qualities and his performance and noting he was ‘quick in the flesh – and in the head.’

And while they noted that he tired towards the end of the game, the fact that he managed to complete a full game will have given Arne Slot and Co. plenty to cheer.

Praise for Isak as Liverpool star defends Sweden manager

Fotboll Skanlen were also wholesome in their praise, feeling the defeat was not for Isak’s best efforts and noting he did everything he could to make the breakthrough, at one point running half the length of the field and teeing up Lucas Bergvall for what should have been a simple finish.

Unfortunately, the Tottenham man shockingly spurned his open-goal opportunity, somehow failing to connect with the ball with the entire net at his mercy. Isak was quick to react with utter dismay at what had unfolded.

That Bergvall miss against Switzerland 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LDLPORAhA0 — Gaenti (@SenseiKyuzo) October 10, 2025

That moment led to widespread boos, which were repeated at full-time after the visitors went on to record a 2-0 win thanks to a Granit Xhaka penalty (65) and a Johan Manzambi finish in added-on time at the end of the game.

Speaking to Aftonbladet after the game, Isak says he understands the jeering from the crowd.

“It’s a frustration that the fans feel and we share it,” he said. “We have the same ambition as everyone else. I think the support was good during the game.

“After the match, I can understand that people want to express their frustration.”

That led to further condemnation of national boss Tomasson.

The former Blackburn manager has nine wins in 16 games since taking charge, but two damaging defeats in their most recent World Cup qualifiers have heaped pressure on his shoulders.

Discussing the calls for Tomasson to leave, Isak insists he and his players remain behind the manager.

“It’s clearly not a pretty sight. We need to be positive as a team. It’s important that we’re all united. It’s clear that we’re not in a good position, but there are still opportunities,” he stated, before adding on Tomasson: “We all have confidence in him. We will fight together. We have the best chance if we stand united.

Isak was unhappy with his teammates’ response to going a goal down, with the national media suggesting Isak and his teammates let their heads drop afterwards.

“It’s not completely terrible throughout the match,” he reasoned. “We create chances. It’s clear that the match could have been different if we had scored a goal or two, but after their goal, we collapse. It’s not okay how we react.”

Isak and Co. now turn their attention to Monday’s game against Kosovo in Gothenburg, and Isak insists he wants to see an immediate response.

“There is a lot to improve, but we will do what we can to turn this situation around. We will shake this off.

“We need to win, that’s all it’s about. Less talk about the World Cup. The next step is to win to regain self-confidence as a team and for everyone to be able to see a light.”

