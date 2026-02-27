Liverpool face DOUBLE whammy as Alexis Mac Allister could ‘leave’ and £95m winger won’t join: ‘Real Madrid his next destination’

Split image of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and a shadow with the Liverpool badge in between - copyright TEAMtalk

Liverpool are in danger of losing Alexis Mac Allister to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a Liverpool FC journalist, who has also revealed the chances of Newcastle United selling Anthony Gordon to the Reds.

Mac Allister’s future at Liverpool is far from certain, with Manchester United planning to raid Anfield and convince the midfielder to move to Old Trafford this summer, should Red Devils’ interim-manager Michael Carrick guide the team to Champions League qualification for next season.

While the report about Man Utd’s interest in Mac Allister came from The Mirror, it is hard to imagine a scenario where the Argentina international would be willing to swap Anfield for Old Trafford.

Liverpool themselves are unlikely to entertain the idea of selling the 2022 World Cup winner to Man Utd.

A more realistic destination for Mac Allister this summer, should the midfielder leave Liverpool, is Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk reported back in September 2025 that Real Madrid have ‘genuine’ interest in Mac Allister.

Since then, Madrid’s desire to sign a top-class midfielder has increased, and Mac Allister features on Los Blancos’ list of possible signings this summer.

The Liverpool Echo’s Chief Liverpool FC Writer, Ian Doyle, has given his take on Mac Allister, and he believes that a move to Estadio Bernabeu is possible.

During a Q&A in The Liverpool Echo, Doyle responded when asked if he thinks this is Mac Allister’s final season at Liverpool: “I’ve long had a hunch that Mac Allister will leave at the end of the season, with Real Madrid his next destination.

“However, the player’s form this campaign has been less than anyone would have wanted and has seen such talk largely dissipate.

“But this is a World Cup year.

“And if Mac Allister has a good one with Argentina, there’s every chance Real will be sniffing around him and, with two years left on his contract, if a new deal isn’t agreed then Liverpool would have a decision to make should a big-money offer come in.

“I would rather Mac Allister didn’t leave, though.

“At his best he is a fantastic player and in the long-term could link very well with Florian Wirtz.

“He’d be a difficult one to replace.”

Liverpool face Anthony Gordon blow

According to Doyle, Liverpool will also face a tough task to convince Newcastle United to sell Anthony Gordon.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported interest from Liverpool in Gordon.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also keen on the former Everton winger, who is valued at £95million (€108.3m, $127.7m) by Newcastle.

Fraser Fletcher has reported that Newcastle will ‘try to avoid’ selling Gordon to ‘a direct Premier League rival in Liverpool’.

Newcastle were forced into selling star striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool in the summer of 2025, and Doyle believes that the Magpies will not want to do business with the defending Premier League champions over

Doyle said when asked about any news on Gordon rumours: “That depends on what the rumours are.

“If they are ones pertaining to interest in the player from Liverpool, that has certainly been the case in the past.

“But the prospect of Newcastle United selling anyone to the Reds in the foreseeable future appears as remote as, well, everyone agreeing VAR is a fine introduction and continues to work flawlessly.”

