Alexis Mac Allister, seen here with Virgil van Dijk, has dropped his levels for Liverpool this season

Liverpool have been told that they should look to sell Alexis Mac Allister as an urgent priority this summer after a journalist ripped him apart over his alarming fall from grace this season, and with TEAMtalk looking into what the future holds for the Argentinian.

Mac Allister was brought to Anfield by Jurgen Klopp ahead of the German’s final season at the helm and looked a brilliant addition given the relative bargain initial £35m fee he cost from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Having helped Liverpool win the title under Arne Slot in the Dutchman’s first season at the helm, Mac Allister was regarded as one of the Premier League’s best all-round midfielders, racking up 98 appearances across all competitions during his first two seasons.

However, like so many of those around him, Mac Allister’s levels have fallen off a cliff this season and the Argentine, in particular, has looked a shadow of his former self across the 2025/26 campaign.

And while he has appeared on 54 occasions this season, the most he’s achieved in a single campaign, doubts over his physicality have now dropped to the point where one journalist feels the Reds have been left with no other choice but to move him on.

“I think he’s completely gone, isn’t he?” David Lynch said on Anfield Index. “The physicality in his game, which wasn’t great to begin with, has just completely declined to a level where he cannot play Premier League football anymore.

“What’s the point in asking him to try and do this, to try and control Premier League midfields? It’s a failure for me if Mac Allister’s still at the club next season. The idea that they’re going to expect him to be even close to good enough is fanciful to me.”

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Falling standards could see Mac Allister sold by Liverpool sell

Judging by the 27-year-old’s numbers, Mac Allister has hit very similar metrics to what he did in his first two seasons at Anfield.

Across the 2023/24 campaign – his first at the club – the Argentine managed seven goals and seven assists from 49 games, a G/A just over every 250 minutes of action.

In 2024/25 – Liverpool’s title-winning campaign – the midfielder managed seven goals and six assists from 49 games, a G/A every 274.5 minutes.

This campaign has also been similar, with Mac Allister managing five goals and seven assists in 54 appearances, a G/A every 316.25 minutes.

While the numbers are relatively consistent across his three campaigns, what has been noticeable this season is the way Mac Allister has been unable to stamp his authority on games and often finds himself outfought and outthought in the midfield battle.

Perhaps there are mitigating circumstances in the sheer amount of minutes he has racked up and 152 club games, plus international action with Argentina, are likely to have taken their toll on his effectiveness.

Nonetheless, Liverpool bosses will not have failed to notice the drop-off from Mac Allister this season, and it would surely come as no surprise were the Reds to consider offers for his services this summer.

Indeed, following Friday night’s dismal 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa, Jamie Carragher labelled Mac Allister and one of his teammates ‘weak’ and ’embarrassing’.

The midfielder is contracted to Anfield until summer 2028, so this summer represents a key crossroads in his and Liverpool’s careers.

Back in April, the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele reported that talks over a new deal had ‘stalled’, while The Times’ Paul Joyce reported that Mac Allister’s Anfield future was ‘in doubt’ going into the summer.

Real Madrid have been tentatively linked with a move in the past, though it would be doubtful were that interest to remain given his falling standards this season.

Nonetheless, both Steele and Joyce’s reports came 10 days after TEAMtalk had reported that Mac Allister and Curtis Jones both leaving Liverpool this summer was a strong possibility.

With regards to potential replacements for Mac Allister, sources understand the Reds hold a strong interest in a brilliant Monaco star, who has also attracted attention from Newcastle United ahead of the summer window.

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