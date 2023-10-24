Alexis Mac Allister gives Liverpool transfer green light as deal for Boca Juniors star explodes into life

Liverpool are seemingly giving serious thought to a January move for Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez, with Anfield new boy Alexis Mac Allister reportedly giving the deal a major thumbs up.

The Merseysiders invested heavily on rebuilding their midfield over the summer with Mac Allister the first of four new arrivals at Liverpool. Indeed, following the World Cup winner through the doors were Dominik Szoboszlai, Waturu Endo and Ryan Gravenberch for a combined outlay of some £145.2m.

However, with six players leaving Anfield over the summer all of whom were options for Jurgen Klopp in the engine room, the Reds still have ambitions to bring in one more new signing.

To that end – and in light of Fabinho’s £40m departure to Al-Ittihad – Klopp still wants to get hold of a new No 6. To that end, Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk outlined three players Liverpool are seemingly on the trail of in Kalvin Phillips, Andre Trindade and Assan Ouedraogao.

However, competition for Phillips is tough with Bayern Munich and Juventus also lurking, while Arsenal look poised to pip them to the signing of Fluminense star Andre, per the latest reports.

Ouedraogo, meanwhile, is only 17 and a relative novice. Given his tender years, he appears likely to remain in his homeland with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund vying for his services.

Instead, a new name came into the mix over the weekend in the form of Boca star Fernandez.

The 21-year-old is a rising star in the Argentine game, making 43 appearances so far.

And reports in Italy claim the Reds are vying with both AC Milan and Benfica for his services.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable Under-21 players in the world, featuring Jude Bellingham and new Chelsea signing

Alexis Mac Allister endorses Liverpool links to Ezequiel Fernandez

However, Liverpool may just have an ace up their sleeves in the hunt for the player thanks to Mac Allister.

The Liverpool No 10 counts Boca among his former clubs, having made 20 appearances for them prior to his move to Brighton.

And according to the Liverpool Echo, Mac Allister is a huge fan of his compatriot – who has been excelling in his defensive midfield role – and has urged the Reds to make their move as soon as possible.

Fernandez, for his part, is said to be inspired by Mac Allister’s rise to not only World Cup winner but Liverpool star, and would reportedly relish the chance of joining his compatriot at Anfield.

Better yet for Mac Allister, the potential signing of Fernandez – who is rated in the €30m (£25m) bracket – would ensure Mac Allister himself can revert to his preferred No 8 role, having rather uncomfortably been asked to fill in as a DM over the early weeks of the season.

Whether Liverpool do progress their interest with a firm offer remains to be seen, though Klopp’s interest at this stage, is believed to be genuine. That’s because the Klopp is certain he needs to add one more body to his midfield ranks and is determined to bring in that player during the January window.

Endo, the £16.2m signing from Stuttgart, appears neither a long-term, nor first-choice option to play there for Liverpool. The Japan star has made eight appearances for Liverpool so far, though has only clocked up 108 minutes in the Premier League, with just one start under his belt.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool tipped to sign rivals’ ‘best player’ and leave Everton, Man Utd crushed