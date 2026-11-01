Alexis Mac Allister drops hint on if he’s re-signing with Liverpool or joining Real Madrid

Alexis Mac Allister noted changes behind the scenes at Liverpool when dropping a hint on whether he’ll re-sign with the Reds or join Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old has looked back to his best this season, with the change of manager clearly having a positive impact on the Argentine.

Mac Allister has made no secret of his desire to sign a new contract at Anfield. His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

But speaking back in September, Mac Allister dropped a bombshell when revealing he’d been informed by the club that no new deal was planned.

He said: “I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which of course makes me very, very sad.”

However, Liverpool made Mac Alister aware of their stance over the summer, and since the new season began, the midfielder has proven he’s amongst the Premier League’s best midfielders.

Reports over the past week have differed on whether Liverpool have performed a U-turn and now plan to put fresh terms on the table.

winwin state Liverpool will make an offer, while Sacha Tavolieri claimed the exact opposite.

In any case, there’s another layer to this story and it comes in the shape of Real Madrid.

Reports over the past 48 hours brought news of Los Blancos planning to sign Mac Allister in 2027. To help lower the cost of the deal, it was claimed Real Madrid will offer Liverpool their pick of three players as makeweights.

Ultimately, Mac Alliter’s ideal outcome is inking a new, long-term contract on Merseyside.

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Alexis Mac Allister hopes behind-the-scenes upheaval leads to new contract

And in a fresh interview cited by the Liverpool Echo, Mac Allister has hinted the upheaval behind the scenes at Liverpool may well bring about a change of heart and a new contract.

“The situation (being offered a new deal) didn’t change. But there’s a new sporting director. There is a new ownership coming into the club,” said Mac Allister.

“So everything can happen and we will see. Whether it is this season or next season, we will see what happens.

“But right now I’m just enjoying my football, enjoying playing for this amazing club that is one of the best in the world. And we will see. We will see in the future what happens.”

As mentioned, Julian Ward has succeeded Richard Hughes as Liverpool’s sporting director. It would make sense that Hughes, as an outgoing employee, wouldn’t negotiate an important long-term extension with a player given he was on the way out.

Regarding ownership, 1892 Holdings bought a 38 per cent stake in Liverpool. They are a consortium led by Amit Bhatia with funding from Jeff Bezos and Eduardo Saverin.

Bhatia has joined Liverpool’s board as a vice-chairman and will now be involved in decision-making.

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