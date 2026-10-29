Alexis Mac Allister in dreamland as Liverpool reach decision on new contract

Claims Liverpool will offload Alexis Mac Allister in 2027 have been refuted, with the latest report stating the Reds will now present the Argentine with an official offer to extend his stay at Anfield.

Mac Allister, 27, endured a down campaign last term, though in truth, he was by no means alone in that regard. The Reds laboured under lame duck boss Arne Slot, and since Andoni Iraola arrived, Mac Allister and many of his teammates have looked reborn.

The midfielder has already scored four times this season and over the past few weeks and months, has made no secret of his desire to sign a new contract at Anfield. His current deal is due to expire in 2028.

Earlier this week, reporter Sacha Tavolieri claimed Liverpool had earmarked Mac Allister for a lucrative sale next summer.

It was claimed the Reds do not intend to put fresh terms on the table, meaning a sale with a year left on his current deal would make sense.

However, the latest from winwin and their reporter, Ismael Mahmoud, states the exact opposite is true.

Mahmoud has previously broken exclusive stories about Mac Allister through his father, Carlos Mac Allister, who like his son, has spoken publicly about wanting a new contract.

Mahmoud wrote on X: ‘Exclusive @winwinallsports Liverpool will open talks with Alexis Mac Allister and prepare a new contract renewal offer.

‘This comes amid interest from Manchester City and Atlético Madrid, who are keeping a close eye on the Argentine’s situation.’

Liverpool respond to Atletico Madrid, Man City interest in Alexis Mac Allister

winwin is a middle eastern-based news outlet and on their website, a report on the subject shed further light on the developments.

They stated: ‘The club is already preparing to submit an official offer to renew the player’s contract in the coming period.

‘Contrary to all the reports currently circulating in sports circles, which previously confirmed that the Reds’ management had no intention of making a new offer at the moment, we can exclusively confirm that there is light at the end of the tunnel regarding Liverpool’s contract with Mac Allister, as the management will begin its actual moves and present its expected offer in a step that has not yet been announced.

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‘This anticipated move by Liverpool’s management aims to secure the continued presence of their key midfielder, following the impressive performances of the player.

‘More importantly, this contract renewal comes in the wake of interest from major European clubs, specifically Atletico Madrid of Spain and Manchester City of England, in signing him in the future.’