Carragher blasts two Liverpool stars in Aston Villa defeat – ‘Weak’, ’embarrassing’

Alexis Mac Allister was among two Liverpool players to receive criticism from Jamie Carragher during the dire 4-2 away defeat to Aston Villa on Friday.

Villa handed Liverpool their 12th Premier League defeat of the season as Ollie Watkins tore the Reds defence to shreds. Liverpool have now conceded 77 goals in all competitions this term, their worst defensive record since the 1992-93 campaign.

While Villa booked their place in next season’s Champions League, Liverpool’s shambolic performance saw them delay their own qualification until the last day.

Arne Slot’s side currently sit in fifth, which would be enough to make the Champions League. But Bournemouth are four points behind and a have a game in hand, putting Liverpool under serious pressure.

Sixth place could still get Champions League football if Villa win the Europa League, though Liverpool do not want to let it go down to chance.

Carragher was on co-commentary for Sky Sports, and it is fair to say he was horrified by what he saw at Villa Park.

Even before half-time, Carragher said: “You’re just watching a very ordinary team. I’m not sure what they excel at at all, Liverpool.”

Mac Allister was the Liverpool player who infuriated Carragher the most. The midfielder clashed with Ezri Konsa in the 71st minute, pushing his opponent before Konsa pushed back.

Konsa grabbed Mac Allister’s shirt and pushed it up towards his face, which saw the Argentine fall to the floor, inexplicably holding his face.

Carragher reacted by saying: “Honest to god. He goes down every game with something on his ankle. Get up. How embarrassing is that.

“What I don’t get is, every player up and down the country knows we’re going to look at the replays. We all know he hasn’t done what you’re trying to make out he’s done.”

Konate was also in the firing line. Villa fans sought a red card for Konate in the second half as he collided with Watkins while operating as Liverpool’s last man.

It was never going to be a red card, though Carragher was not impressed by the centre-back’s positioning.

“Konate is always the wrong side of Watkins,” he said. “The reason he gets in these situations is he’s always in the wrong position.”

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Liverpool ‘really, really average’ – Carragher

The former Liverpool defender added that Liverpool were ‘weak’ all over the pitch, particularly in midfield.

He said Villa ‘ripped Liverpool apart’, and that their 77 goals conceded is a ‘shocking number’.

“They don’t excel at anything. They’re a really, really average team,” he said.

“I can’t believe they’re fifth in the Premier League.”

There are growing calls for Liverpool to sack Slot, as he has lost large sections of the fanbase, while the players are struggling to enact his tactical demands.

Liverpool have reached a decision on whether they will axe the Dutchman this summer.