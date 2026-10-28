Mac Allister to LEAVE Liverpool in 2027 as Reds place German on three-man shortlist

Alexis Mac Allister could be sacrificed as Liverpool have added a star German midfielder to their growing shortlist ahead of their 2027 recruitment, per an insider.

The Reds’ current midfield options include Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trey Nyoni, Wataru Endo and Florian Wirtz. But there’s a feeling the midfield corps is going to change in 2027.

Liverpool have been linked for some time with Alex Scott and Lamine Camara.

Florian Plettenberg has reiterated that the pair are on the Reds’ shortlist.

The insider also states that Liverpool hold Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha in high regard.

He states, though, that the German international is ‘NOT a priority target’ at this stage.

TEAMtalk is aware of Liverpool interest in Nmecha, but along the same lines, sources state he’s an alternative for if interest in Bournemouth’s Scott doesn’t prove fruitful.

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Alexis Mac Allister in danger

The volume of midfielders Liverpool are looking into signing spells danger for current star Mac Allister.

The Argentine publicly complained about not being offered a new deal at Anfield, and there have since been suggestions that he’s not going to be there a lot longer.

According to Sky Sport journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool is ‘considering a new direction’ for Mac Allister in 2027.

Further to that, they state they’re preparing for a midfield overhaul, with a new man coming in in the centre of the park.

As a result, a contract extension for Mac Allister is ‘not on the agenda’ and he’s been informed of the club’s decision to reshape its squad.

That means that his departure in the summer of 2027 is ‘a concrete possibility.’

Mac Allister, for his part, would prefer to remain at Anfield, but the club’s decisions both on him and another midfielder have prompted his representatives to look elsewhere.