Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has teased that good friend Lionel Messi should consider coaching the Reds when he eventually calls it quits, but only on one condition – while the Anfield favourite has offered an interesting insight into his relationship with the global icon.

The Argentina playmaker is regarded by many people as the greatest player of all time, having won every honour there is to win in the game and having scored a 779 goals across his club career. Now in his twilight years with Inter Miami in the MLS, Messi also has a staggering 217 caps for his country, amassed across a 21-year stretch.

Now 38, there are suggestions that, following the 2026 World Cup, Messi could retire from football for good.

And what comes next for the legendary player will be a question on everyone’s lips, with some speculating he could go into coaching.

Asked if a managerial role could be on the agenda, and potentially one with Liverpool, his close friend Mac Allister revealed what is next.

“I think he’s not got plans [to coach],” the Reds star told TNT Sports’ YouTube channel. “He has given everything [as a player], and I don’t think he will be involved in anything else after his retirement, but I’m pretty sure that he enjoyed all these years playing football.

“He’s not planning to [coach], but there were many, many footballers that have said that, and after, ended up being a coach.”

Asked, jokingly, about a possible move to Anfield, Mac Allister responded: “I think he would have to learn English, a little bit better first. In fact, he would need to learn Scouse!”

Despite that, Mac Allister admits Messi keeps a close eye on Liverpool games and has talked about the Merseyside giants to him when they have hooked up on international duty.

“Yeah, he chats about Liverpool, about some players,” Mac Allister revealed. “He’s someone that watches a lot of football, and he has watched a lot of Liverpool with his friend, Luis Suarez playing here. So yeah, of course, he knows about it [Liverpool FC]. And we’ve had a few chats.”

Mac Allister on Messi retirement and on Ronaldo v Messi debate

The former Brighton midfielder has been lucky enough to play alongside Messi for his country since 2019, but admits he still gets a little shy around him and does not like to bother him away from international camps.

“No, never, never. No, I don’t want to bother him,” Mac Allister responded when asked if he’s in regular contact with the Argentina icon.

“He’s a nice guy; when we go to the national team, he’s someone that you can speak with and joke with, but I always say I’m quite shy, so I don’t want to be bothering him or these kind of things afterwards.

“But yeah, for me, it’s a pleasure to play alongside him. He’s the best player I’ve ever seen, and I don’t think that’s going to change. We want to win together. I really admire him!”

Asked how the world will react when Messi, 39 in June, will eventually retire from playing, Mac Allister expects there to be a period of ‘sadness’ given the legacy he will have left on the game.

“I think everyone will be really sad about losing the best player in the world. He gave so much to this sport, and I’m pretty sure that people will truly miss him.”

Mac Allister also had his say on the great Messi v Ronaldo debate, but as an Argentine, it is clear which way the Liverpool star’s bread is buttered.

“I don’t think there was a debate even before [he won the World Cup], but maybe it’s because I’m Argentinian, and with this, I mean, I really respect Cristiano. I think he’s the second best in the world, and he’s been amazing. I don’t want to sound like I disrespect him, but for me, Messi is the best, and there will be no one ever like him.”

