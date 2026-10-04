Argentine media react to Alexis Mac Allister display v Burkina Faso as Liverpool reach new contract decision

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s performance for Argentina against Burkina Faso has been hailed in the national media, but the future of the star at Anfield remains uncertain.

Mac Allister started for Argentina against Burkina Faso at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires in a friendly international match this weekend.

Liverpool star Mac Allister started in central midfield in a 4-4-2 formation.

As expected, it was easy going for Argentina, who won the match 7-0.

Mac Allister played for 69 minutes before the Liverpool star was substituted.

During his time on the pitch at Estadio Monumental, Mac Allister took two shots, and both were on target, created one chance, and had a passing accuracy of 91 per cent.

The Argentine media was impressed with Mac Allister’s performance.

TyC Sports gave Mac Allister 7 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘He returned to his central midfield role.

‘He started off somewhat erratically, but then he refined his game and finished with a good performance.’

La Pagina Millonaria rated the Liverpool midfielder 6.5 out of 10 and observed: ‘He shared the midfield with Enzo (Fernandez) and drifted to the right.

‘He assisted Nico Paz for the 4-0 goal and linked up with the team with great composure and intelligence, both in attack and in the opposition’s half.

‘Of the two midfielders, he was the less involved and less in attack.

‘He improved slightly in the second half.’

El Destape Web gave Mac Allister 7 out of 10 and wrote: ‘A good game from the Liverpool midfielder who took charge of the ball at various times, but also of the marking and as always did not look out of place in the middle of the field.’

La Voz marked Mac Allister 6 out of 10 and noted: ‘He didn’t want to take too many risks or tire himself out in an inconsequential match.

‘Just a couple of glimpses of brilliance.’

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Liverpool refuse to offer Alexis Mac Allister new contract

Mac Allister has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the Premier League club until 2028.

On September 8, Mac Allister publicly spoke about his sadness at not being offered a new contract by Liverpool.

Mac Allister said: “There was a chance, like everybody knows.

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to renew my contract, which of course makes me very sad.

“I think everyone can see I give my 100% for this club, every single day in training, I have good games, bad games.

“I always give my best.

“I see Dominik and Rayan [Gravenberch] renewing their contracts, which makes me happy.

“Same time it makes me sad I didn’t get mine.

“There is still time, I will give my 100% until my last day.

“We will see what happens.

“There was options to leave this summer.

“Right now I’m in the right club.”

When asked why Liverpool did not renew his contract, Mac Allister said: “Not really, I did not have any direct conversations.

“They were with my agent.

“I don’t want to say things they never said, but they said they were not in the position to renew me.”

On October 1, Bernabeu Digital reported that Liverpool ‘don’t want to renew’ Mac Allister’s contract.

Noting Real Madrid’s interest in the Argentine star, the report stated: ‘Alexis Mac Allister is in a delicate situation with Liverpool.

‘The English club don’t want to renew his contract, and therefore, although it expires in 2028, the intention of both the club and the midfielder is to leave in the summer transfer window of 2027, given the circumstances.’

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