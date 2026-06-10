Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool could sell Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window, with the Spanish media revealing Real Madrid’s stance on signing the midfielder.

Mac Allister, a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign for Liverpool.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s performances in 37 Premier League appearances and nine Champions League starts were largely underwhelming under then Liverpool manager Arne Slot last season.

Andoni Iraola is now the new Liverpool head coach, but it seems that Mac Allister may not have a future under the former Bournemouth manager at Anfield.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG0, could sell Mac Allister if they get good offers for the midfielder who cost the Reds a total of £55million when they signed him from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There are some clubs starting to look at the situation of Alexis Mac Allister at Liverpool.

“Mac Allister situation could be interesting this summer in case of good proposals for Liverpool and for the player.

“I would not exclude changes in midfield for Liverpool.

“This obviously doesn’t mean that Mac Allister is 100% leaving.

“This doesn’t mean that Mac Allister is out of Liverpool project.

“I am not saying this.

“I am saying that in case of good proposal for the club and for the player, the situation of Mac Allister could eventually develop during the summer transfer window.

“So, I am telling you today this could be a topic.

“It’s not guaranteed, it’s not close, it’s not advanced, but could be a topic.”

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Real Madrid eye Alexis Mac Allister

While Romano has not mentioned the clubs that are interested in Mac Allister, according to the Spanish press, Real Madrid are looking at him.

AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, reported on June 3 that Mac Allister is among the midfielders that Los Blancos are monitoring.

The Liverpool star’s name is ‘on Real Madrid’s shortlist to strengthen their midfield’, according to the report.

However, Mac Allister is not the only midfielder that the Spanish and European giants are keeping tabs on.

Enzo Fernandez, Kees Smit, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Rodri, too, are said to be on Madrid’s radar.

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