Liverpool reach shock decision on best player under Andoni Iraola this season

Liverpool have made up their mind on whether or not they will hand Alexis Mac Allister a new contract, according to a reliable journalist.

Mac Allister has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Brighton and Hove Albion for a total fee of £55million.

The Argentina international midfielder has scored 23 goals and given 21 assists in 161 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

Mac Allister has won the Premier League title and the EFL Cup once each with the Reds so far in his career.

The midfielder is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2028.

Alexis Mac Allister wants new Liverpool contract

Earlier this season, Mac Allister publicly said that he is “very sad” that Liverpool have not offered him a new contract.

On September 8, the midfielder said: “There was a chance, like everybody knows.

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to renew my contract, which of course makes me very sad.

“I think everyone can see I give my 100% for this club, every single day in training, I have good games, bad games.

“I always give my best.

“I see Dominik [Szoboszlai] and Rayan [Gravenberch] renewing their contracts, which makes me happy.

“Same time it makes me sad I didn’t get mine.

“There is still time, I will give my 100% until my last day.

“We will see what happens.

“There was options to leave this summer.

“Right now I’m in the right club.”

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When asked why Liverpool did not renew his contract, Mac Allister said: “Not really, I did not have any direct conversations.

“They were with my agent.

“I don’t want to say things they never said, but they said they were not in the position to renew me.”

Mac Allister has been a star for Liverpool under manager Andoni Iraola so far this season.

The Telegraph’s Merseyside Football Reporter, Dominic King, wrote on October 21 that Mac Allister is “Liverpool’s best player”.

The midfielder has scored four goals and given one assist in 11 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

Liverpool will NOT offer Alexis Mac Allister new deal

Despite Mac Allister’s importance to Iraola’s team and his impressive performance this season, Liverpool are not planning to hand the 27-year-old a new deal.

That’s according to reliable transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, who has added that Liverpool will sign a new midfielder in 2027.

Jacobs said on the Market Madness podcast: “With Alexis Mac Allister, the aim is, as of now anyway, not to offer him a new deal.

“Mac Allister said he’s disappointed in that, but Liverpool will be looking for at least one midfielder in 2027.”

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