Steven Gerrard tells Liverpool to make COMPLETE U-turn on £55m ‘brave’ star’s future

Steven Gerrard wants Liverpool to hand Alexis Mac Allister a new contract, with the Argentina international midfielder also opening up on his future.

Earlier in the season, Mac Allister publicly said that he was “very sad” that Liverpool did not hand him a new contract in the summer of 2026.

The midfielder has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Brighton and Hove Albion for a total transfer fee of £55million.

The Argentina international is under contract at the Merseyside club until the summer of 2028.

Mac Allister has been a star for Liverpool under manager Andoni Iraola this season.

However, it emerged last month that Liverpool are not planning to hand Mac Allister a new contract.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs said on the Market Madness podcast: “With Alexis Mac Allister, the aim is, as of now anyway, not to offer him a new deal.

“Mac Allister said he’s disappointed in that, but Liverpool will be looking for at least one midfielder in 2027.”

Liverpool legend Gerrard, though, has urged the club to hand Mac Allister a new contract after being impressed with his performances this season.

The 27-year-old has scored five goals and given one assist in 16 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Steven Gerrard wants new Liverpool contract for Alexis Mac Allister

Gerrard said on Overlap Daily: “In terms of what I have seen this season, I think Alexis Mac Allister deserves a new deal, and I want Liverpool to keep him because he’s a really clever footballer.

“He’s a competitor, he’s aggressive, he knows the game, his understanding of the game is top.

“He’s fantastic in the air, he’s fantastic in the air for a little fella.

“I think there’s only really Michael Owen I have seen who’s a similar size who’s probably better than him in the air, but he’s a threat at set pieces.

“He’s helpful defending set pieces, and he’s brave.

“And he just knows the game.

“He has got a real good understanding.

“He’s an experienced player.

“I wouldn’t want Liverpool to lose him now.

“I think he has been really key to the midfield setting.”

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Alexis Mac Allister sends message to Liverpool fans

Mac Allister was on target for Liverpool in their 3-1 win against Crystal Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London in the Premier League on Sunday.

After the game, the midfielder spoke to AS and said that he is still hopeful that Liverpool will offer him a new contract.

Mac Allister said: “There’s still time.

“The fans don’t need to worry.

“It will depend on how I perform during these years.

“I’m going to give 100% and, hopefully, maybe they (the board) will change their minds.”

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