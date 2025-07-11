Real Madrid are planning to make a huge bid for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to a report, as Arne Slot’s previous comments on the Argentine star indicate whether the Premier League champions could sell him in the summer transfer window.

Unlike Liverpool last season, Madrid endured a difficult campaign, as Los Blancos failed to retain their LaLiga and the Champions League crowns. The Spanish giants took immediate action to get things right in the 2025/26 campaign, replacing Carlo Ancelotti with former Madrid and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as the manager.

Madrid have been active in the summer transfer window, with Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold already signed and Franco Mastantuono to link up in August when he turns 18.

Alonso is also about to bring back a former Madrid academy player, with a €50million (£43m, $58.5m) deal struck with Benfica for left-back Alvaro Carreras.

A fifth signing could also be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu, if Fichajes is to be believed.

The Spanish news outlet has reported that Madrid are planning to make a €100million (£86.3m, $116.8m) bid for Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister.

The headline in the report has noted that new Madrid manager ‘Xabi Alonso demands’ the signing of Mac Allister following Los Blancos’ 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Alonso views the Argentina international as the ‘ideal’ midfielder in his system, although he is aware that for a transfer to happen, he needs to sell players such as Rodrygo.

Madrid are ‘already preparing an initial offer that will be around €100million’, according to the report, which has added that Los Blancos could pay more if they are able to sell Daniel Ceballos and Brahim Diaz.

Fichajes has added that Madrid believe that Mac Allister ‘could be enticed by the opportunity to lead a new project at the Santiago Bernabéu’ and want to ‘convince’ him to ‘push Liverpool for a summer exit’.

Could Liverpool sell Alexis Mac Allister to Real Madrid?

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so the claim that Madrid are planning a huge bid for Mac Allister should be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, Madrid’s interest in Mac Allister has been well-documented in the Spanish media, with Alonso’s predecessor Ancelotti also a fan of the 26-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2024 with Argentina.

Liverpool, though, are unlikely to sell Mac Allister, who played an instrumental role in their Premier League title success last season.

Liverpool FC fan writer Jordan Chamberlain noted on BBC Sport in April 2025 that not only was Mac Allister Liverpool’s best midfielder last season, but he was possibly the best in his position in the Premier League because of the absence of Manchester City star Rodri.

Slot, too, rates the former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder highly, telling Liverpool’s official website in May: “Earlier this month, Slot told Liverpool’s official website about Mac Allister: “I don’t think he is underrated by me because he played maybe every game or close to every game.

“Maybe the few times he didn’t play that was because he needed rest or he got a knock, so he couldn’t play.

“[He’s a] very important player, [has] game intelligence [and is] so comfortable on the ball.

“But what makes him even more special to me is normally players that have so much game inside and are so comfortable on the ball are not as aggressive and intense without the ball.

“He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but [with] a tenacity without the ball. In our midfield, he stands out in terms of tenacity.”

