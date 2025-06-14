Real Madrid are not willing to pay the fee that Liverpool want for Alexis Mac Allister, according to a Spanish report, but Los Blanco believes that the transfer of Florian Wirtz to Anfield could see them sign one of Arne Slot’s best players.

Mac Allister is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has been a star for Liverpool since his move from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2023. The 26-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2024, scored seven goals and gave six assists in 49 appearances for Liverpool last season, as Slot’s side won the Premier League title with relative ease.

The Argentine star has been linked with a move to Madrid in the summer transfer window, with new Los Blancos manager and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso said to be a big fan of his.

Former Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is also reported to have expressed his desire to work with the dynamic midfielder at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Defensa Central has reported that Ancelotti would have preferred signing Mac Allister to bringing in his Argentine compatriot Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.

‘I want Mac Allister in midfield’, is the message that Ancelotti reportedly gave to Madrid before his departure for the Brazil manager’s role at the end of last season.

While Madrid ‘like’ Mac Allister, ‘they are not willing to commit to signing him’, according to the report in the Real Madrid-centric Spanish news outlet.

Liverpool would want more than €100million (£85m, $115.5m) for the established Argentina international midfielder, while Madrid will pay €63.2million (£53.8m, $73m) in total (including money for Spanish tax authorities and AFA Structural Funds) for Mastantuono, who will move to the Santiago Bernabeu in August when he turns 18.

Madrid reportedly believe that Mastantuono, who has earned one Argentina cap, ‘will soon be considered one of the best players in the world’.

New Madrid manager Alonso has already ‘had a long conversation’ with Mastantuono, in which he has reportedly explained his place in the team and the opportunities that he will get.

DON’T MISS 🌐 Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

Real Madrid ‘optimistic’ about signing Ibrahima Konate – report

Defensa Central has also claimed that Madrid believe that they will be able to sign Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool.

The Madrid officials are ‘optimistic’ about Konate because of Liverpool’s big outlay on Germany international attacking midfielder Wirtz.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool will pay Bayer Leverkusen an initial transfer fee of £100million for Wirtz, with £16.5m in potential add-ons.

The Premier League champions have also handed new contracts to defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah.

Madrid reportedly believe that Liverpool will struggle to renew Konate’s contract on his terms, which will boost Los Blancos’s chances of signing the France international centre-back as a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Latest Real Madrid news: Rodrygo stance, Alexander-Arnold revelation

Alonso has told his Madrid bosses what to do with Rodrygo amid interest from Arsenal, according to a report.

A report has claimed that Alonso has told Madrid to sign a former Liverpool striker and reunite him with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has revealed what Liverpool owners told him after his move to Madrid.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?