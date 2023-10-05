‘I want you to suffer’ – No brotherly love from Alexis Mac Allister ahead of Liverpool family reunion

Alexis Mac Allister is relishing the chance to opportunity to play against his brother when Liverpool host Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

The Reds take on the Belgian side at Anfield on Thursday night looking to continue their winning start in Europe and quickly banish the thoughts of their first loss of the season at Tottenham last weekend.

And although the majority of the build-up to the game has centred around the hugely controversial loss in north London, a game which Jurgen Klopp thinks should now be replayed, Mac Allister is relishing the chance to face his brother Kevin.

“‘I remember one of the staff told me that we were in the same group,” Alexis told Kevin in a promotional video on Liverpoolfc.com.

“I couldn’t believe it. I told him to show me because I thought it wasn’t true. For me, it was pretty special.”

Kevin, meanwhile, discovered the news while travelling back from an away game, saying: “The pilot said first LASK, after Toulouse and then made a little pause.

“And I think, ‘Well, we can’t play against Liverpool’. And then [they said] Liverpool!

“Of course, I played against my brother [before] and it was really special. But for me to play at Anfield – if the coach puts me in the XI, of course – in one of the best stadiums in history, I can listen to You’ll Never Walk Alone, all of that will be incredible for me.”

Kevin Mac Allister has quickly established himself as a key player for Union SG since his summer move there and is expected to start at the back. However, there is a strong chance that Alexis does not feature from the start as Klopp shuffles his Liverpool pack again.

Alexis fires Anfield warning to his brother

World Cup winner Alexis has made a strong start to life at Anfield since his summer move from Brighton, but has jokingly warned Kevin that he is in for a tough night on Merseyside.

“After the game, we can speak. But hopefully you don’t enjoy it!,” he said, laughing.

“I want you to suffer! And hopefully after the game you will not want to play against us again!

“I can tell you because I’ve been in Anfield as a Liverpool player and as an away player as well. I can tell you that as an away player, you will feel the stadium and the crowd.”

Following the Europa League clash, Liverpool are back in Premier League action when they make the tough trip to the south coast to take on Brighton.

