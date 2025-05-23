Incoming Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso wants to sign Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as a replacement for Luka Modric, according to a report, as Arne Slot’s view on the Anfield star comes to light.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso is set to take charge of Madrid. Liverpool wanted to hire Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, but he decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, but now he is leaving the German club to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has been a disappointing season for Madrid, who could not win LaLiga, Copa del Rey or the Champions League.

It was also announced this week that Modric is leaving Madrid this season.

The Croatian midfielder has been on the books of Los Blancos since 2012 when he joined from Tottenham Hotspur and has won LaLiga four times, Copa del Rey twice and the Champions League six times.

Madrid need a replacement, and, according to Fichajes, Alonso wants it to be Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister.

The headline notes that the Argentina international midfielder is ‘Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso’s choice to replace Modric’.

The report has claimed that Mac Allister ‘tops the list of priorities for strengthening the team’s midfield in the post-Modric era’.

Madrid have been hugely impressed with the midfielder, who played a big role in Liverpool’s Premier League triumph this season.

Fichajes has noted that Mac Allister’s ‘leading role in Liverpool’s system has made him an untouchable figure for Arne Slot’, adding that he is valued at around €90million (£75.6m, $102m) and that Liverpool are ‘not willing’ to let him leave easily.

What Mac Allister has said about Liverpool future amid Madrid interest

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, but other Spanish media outlets have reported Madrid’s interest in Mac Allister.

Defensa Central reported this week that outgoing Madrid boss Ancelotti has told Los Blancos to get a deal done for the Liverpool star.

Marca has also claimed that Madrid have set their sights on the Argentine star, and so has Empire of the Kop.

Mac Allister, though, has publicly said that he is committed to Liverpool.

In April, Mac Allister gave an interview to TyC Sports where he spoke about his life at Liverpool.

Responding to speculation that Madrid want him, Mac Allister said: “I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present.

“As much as the club loves me, if I play badly this weekend, they will lose interest.

“I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t need to. So I have a lot of respect for the club and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other institutions.”

After winning the Premier League title, Mac Allister further reiterated his love for the Liverpool fans.

Mac Allister wrote on Instagram: “I never forget where I come from. From a family that taught me the value of hard work, from dreams born with an Irish surname and a truly Argentine heart.

“And today, from Liverpool, it writes an unforgettable chapter.

“When I joined this club, I knew it was a special place. But what I’ve experienced this year has gone beyond anything I ever imagined.

“Every training session, every match, every time I stepped onto the pitch at Anfield… I felt the weight of this shirt and the passion of a unique fanbase.

“It took hard work, commitment, giving everything in every moment. Because wearing this shirt isn’t for just anyone… and because I’ve dreamt of this since I was a boy.

“Today, lifting the Premier League trophy with Liverpool is the dream come true. One that began many years ago, and today becomes reality.

“Thank you to my family, who were always there. Thank you to the club, for believing in me. Thank you to football, for giving me so much. And thank you to all of you, for making it eternal.

“This is Liverpool. This is what it means to be champions.”

