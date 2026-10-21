Liverpool reach baffling decision on new Alexis Mac Allister contract

Liverpool are still not planning to open contract discussions with Alexis Mac Allister even though he has emerged as their ‘best player’ this season, according to a report.

Mac Allister scored twice for Liverpool on Tuesday night, helping the Reds come from two goals down to win 4-3 against Villarreal in the Champions League. Mac Allister and Rio Ngumoha were Liverpool’s best players as they picked up their third straight victory in the competition.

That brace capped off a remarkable turnaround for Mac Allister.

Last season, the Argentine was strongly criticised as he looked miles off the pace, which saw Liverpool’s midfield get overrun regularly.

Mac Allister’s contract expires in June 2028, and his performances last term worried Anfield chiefs.

When the club handed Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch new deals instead, Mac Allister admitted the situation made him ‘very sad’.

But Andoni Iraola has implemented a system that helps the 27-year-old thrive.

Dominic King, who covers Liverpool for The Telegraph, has published an article titled: ‘Alexis Mac Allister goes from brink of exit to Liverpool’s best player’.

King wrote: ‘Mac Allister (along with Rio Ngumoha) was the catalyst for a marvellous turnaround, confirming he is the linchpin in this midfield.

‘Who would have thought that would be the case? There would not have been too many objections at the end of last season if Mac Allister had been offloaded to bring in some transfer revenue but now it is implausible that he could ever be sold, even if he only has 18 months left on his deal.

‘Mac Allister has been in this wild autumn everything Liverpool knew he could be, a tenacious tempo-setter with a subtle range of passing and the priceless ability to arrive at the right time to score goals. Nobody in this squad loves Champions League nights at Anfield more than him.

‘He has scored eight goals in this competition for Liverpool, all of them coming on Merseyside (including a winner against Real Madrid last season), but this double felt like an interjection that showed you how important he can be for Iraola.’

Liverpool make bizarre Mac Allister decision

King claimed Mac Allister played with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ last term, whereas he is now their ‘most consistent player’ along with Jeremy Jacquet. Cody Gakpo also would have been up there if it weren’t for his ankle injury.

Despite Mac Allister’s excellent form, King added: ‘Liverpool are not in any rush to start talking about new contracts with Mac Allister, who they were able to sign on a cut-price £35m deal in June 2023, but if he keeps playing with this zip, he can change that situation too.’

In September, Mac Allister suggested he has ‘plenty of options’ to leave Anfield if no new deal can be agreed.

However, the World Cup winner also insisted he wants to stay at Liverpool, calling it ‘one of the best clubs in the world’.

Reports in the Spanish media have claimed Liverpool will not offer Mac Allister a new contract no matter how he performs, with Real Madrid keeping tabs on the situation.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Liverpool’s contract negotiations with Ngumoha.