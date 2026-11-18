Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward is in contact with the father and agent of Alexis Mac Allister over a new contract, according to a report, as Steven Gerrard sends clear instructions to the Reds about the midfielder.

Mac Allister joined Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for a total transfer fee of £55million.

The Argentina international midfielder has established himself as a regular for Liverpool and has been a star for the team under manager Andoni Iraola this season.

Mac Allister, who is under contract at Liverpool until 2028, said earlier in the season that he was “very sad” that he had not been offered a new deal.

Liverpool open new contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have now decided to open talks with Mac Allister over a new deal, with the club’s sporting director Julian Ward in charge of the operation, according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, who has over 920,000 followers on X.

Jacobs posted on X at 11:35am on November 18: BREAKING: “New Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has had some initial contact with Alexis Mac Allister’s father and agent over a new deal.

“Discussions are exploratory talks at this point.

“Mac Allister has started the season extremely well and has proven an important player for Andoni Iraola.

“Mac Allister’s contract runs to 2028. Talks are centred around whether a renewal is viable for both parties. #LFC in no rush, and were not inclined to make a formal offer over the summer.

“The door was never totally shut to a Mac Allister renewal as Liverpool had never ended dialogue, but now conversations are more framed around specifics. Early stages still. Follows @CLMerlo”

Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, who has almost 530,000 followers on X, wrote on X at 5:39pm on November 17: “[EXCLUSIVE] Liverpool have opened contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister in an attempt to renew his deal, which expires in June 2028.

“Over the coming weeks, it will become clearer whether the talks are progressing positively or not.”

Mac Allister’s father and agent, Carlos, told Winwinallsports: “Talks regarding Alexis’s contract renewal with Liverpool will begin in a few days.”

DON’T MISS: Argentine media react to Alexis Mac Allister display v Costa Rica as Liverpool respond to contract plea

Steven Gerrard wants new Alexis Mac Allister contract

Mac Allister being in Liverpool’s long-term plans will come as good news for Steven Gerrard.

Earlier this month, the Liverpool legend said that Mac Allister deserves a new deal.

Gerrard said on Overlap Daily: “In terms of what I have seen this season, I think Alexis Mac Allister deserves a new deal, and I want Liverpool to keep him because he’s a really clever footballer.

“He’s a competitor, he’s aggressive, he knows the game, his understanding of the game is top.

“He’s fantastic in the air, he’s fantastic in the air for a little fella.

“I think there’s only really Michael Owen I have seen who’s a similar size who’s probably better than him in the air, but he’s a threat at set pieces.

“He’s helpful defending set pieces, and he’s brave.

“And he just knows the game.

“He has got a real good understanding.

“He’s an experienced player.

“I wouldn’t want Liverpool to lose him now.

“I think he has been really key to the midfield setting.”

READ NEXT: 10 best Liverpool signings in Premier League history ranked – Van Dijk 2nd, no Alonso or Torres