Real Madrid are set for huge disappointment if they believe that Alexis Mac Allister will leave Liverpool and join Xabi Alonso’s side in the January transfer window, according to two reliable sources.

Mac Allister starred for Liverpool in their 1-0 victory over Real Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Not only did the Argentina international midfielder score the winning goal in the 61st minute, but the 26-year-old also produced an all-round display in the middle of the park and dominated proceedings.

According to Fichajes, Mac Allister’s performance against Real Madrid impressed manager Xabi Alonso, who has told Los Blancos that he ‘urgently needs’ the former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder in his team.

This comes after speculation in the English media last month that Real Madrid are ‘making moves to sign Alexis Mac Allister’, with a ‘January transfer not ruled out’.

However, transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has dismissed the suggestion that Mac Allister will leave Liverpool in January, noting that the midfielder, who cost the defending Premier League champions £55million (€63.2m, $73.7m – including add-ons) when they signed him in 2023, is happy at Anfield.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “This speculation about Mac Allister and Real Madrid has been going on for a while now.

“The last few transfer windows, there has been talk about it. You just never know.

“Obviously, we know that Real Madrid are probably missing a midfielder right now. They haven’t really replaced Toni Kroos or Luka Modric in that midfield engine room.

“His dad previously has spoken about it before saying he was flattered by the interest and would never rule out a move to such a big club like Real Madrid.

“To be fair to the player, he played down speculation in the summer, saying he is happy at Liverpool and there had been no contact made.

“As it stands right now, it’s just speculation. He’s happy at Liverpool, Liverpool are happy with Mac Allister. So, I don’t expect any move imminently on that one in there.

“As I said, Madrid, I’m sure we’ll be looking at a number of players as they normally do.”

What sources have told TEAMtalk about Alexis Mac Allister

TEAMtalk also understands that Mac Allister is happy at Liverpool, who do not want to sell their Argentine star anytime soon.

We can confirm Real Madrid’s interest in Mac Allister, who has won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup with Liverpool so far in his career.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on September 20: “There is no public stance from Liverpool on Mac Allister at the moment beyond they are planning for him to be a central figure in their team for the rest of the season.

“But the Real Madrid links seem genuine from checks I have made, but he is very down to earth and is not likely to agitate like some players would.

“Liverpool fans won’t want to hear about any transfer links between them and Madrid at the moment, but I would not go as far as saying he would be untouchable at the end of the season.”

Mac Allister’s father has also publicly said that the midfielder, a 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America winner with Argentina, is happy at Liverpool and will decide his own future.

The Liverpool Echo quoted Carlos Mac Allister as saying on November 4: “I read the rumours, but that’s all they were. There was no contact.

“In any case, it’s always nice when my son is linked with the biggest clubs in the world. Real Madrid is a very big club, but so is Liverpool, and we must be responsible and respect the institution he belongs to and that believed in him.

“I have to be prudent. He plays for Liverpool now. In the future, if the opportunity arises and it’s appropriate, he’ll have to make his own decisions.

“That’s what I’ve raised them to be. I have the freedom to give them my opinion, and they have the obligation to do what they think is best.”

