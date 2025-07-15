Alexis Mac Allister has responded to a bid from Bayern Munich as Real Madrid learn the midfielder’s stance on a potential move to the Bundesliga champions, according to a report, with Liverpool’s plan on the Argentina international also coming to light.

Madrid have already signed a player from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, bringing in Trent Alexander-Arnold for a fee of £8.5million to allow him to play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos are also targeting Ibrahima Konate, with the defender telling Liverpool that he does not want to sign a new contract and has a preference for a move to Madrid despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mac Allister is another Liverpool star that Madrid have taken a shine to, with a Spanish report claiming that Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso is personally pushing his bosses to get a deal done.

The 26-year-old has been on the books of Liverpool since 2023 and was a key player in the Reds’ Premier League triumph last season.

Mac Allister is a star at the international level as well, winning the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2024 with Argentina.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Bayern are also keen on a summer deal for Mac Allister.

Bayern ‘enquired’ about Mac Allister a few weeks ago and made ‘an offer’ to the former Brighton and Hove Albion star.

The midfielder said no and ‘decided to reject the option of playing for the Germans next season, a clear message to both Real Madrid and Liverpool’, claims the report, with the inference being that he is happy at Anfield and may not be easy to convince to switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Defensa Central has noted that Madrid continue to follow Mac Allister despite him rejecting the chance to join Bayern.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The 10 highest paid players in the Premier League, including two Liverpool stars and Man Utd trio

Liverpool stance on Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool manager Slot rates Mac Allister highly and used him regularly in his starting line-up last season.

The midfielder made 30 starts in the Premier League and seven starts in the Champions League for the Reds in the 2024/25 campaign.

In May, Slot raved about Mac Allister’s impact on Liverpool and noted: “I don’t think he is underrated by me because he played maybe every game or close to every game.

“Maybe the few times he didn’t play, that was because he needed rest or he got a knock, so he couldn’t play.

“(He’s a) very important player, (has) game intelligence (and is) so comfortable on the ball, but what makes him even more special to me is normally players that have so much game inside and are so comfortable on the ball are not as aggressive and intense without the ball.

“He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but (with) a tenacity without the ball. In our midfield, he stands out in terms of tenacity.”

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool value Mac Allister highly and will not sell the midfielder for anything less than €100million (£87m, $117m).

Madrid are reportedly not willing to pay the fee that Liverpool are demanding for the Argentine star, who is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2028.

Latest Liverpool news: Striker talks, Real Madrid raid

A report has revealed that Liverpool are in talks to sign a striker from a Premier League club that Manchester United could not sign.

West Ham United are planning a raid on Liverpool for two of their players, as the Premier League champions get ready to offload them this summer.

Liverpool are said to be ready to raid Madrid for their star Brazilian forward, but it is not Rodrygo, as Los Blancos’ stance on selling him in the summer transfer window comes to light.

POLL: Which position should Liverpool prioritise for summer signings?