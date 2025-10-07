Paul Scholes believes that Liverpool’s decision to make a lot of signings in the summer transfer window is affecting Alexis Mac Allister, as Real Madrid lie in wait to pounce for the midfielder, as well as his Anfield teammate Ibrahima Konate.

After signing England international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool at the end of last season, Real Madrid have embarked on a quest to secure the services of Mac Allister and Konate next summer, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, with Madrid keen on snapping him up on a free transfer.

Los Blancos will have to pay a hefty transfer fee for Mac Allister, though, but there is genuine interest in the 26-year-old, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

Mac Allister was a pivotal figure for Liverpool last season, as Arne Slot won the Premier League title after taking over from Jurgen Klopp as the Merseyside club’s manager.

The midfielder’s performances for the Reds so far this campaign have been underwhelming, with the former Brighton and Hove Albion star having a torrid time against Chelsea last weekend.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that Liverpool’s decision to make a lot of signings in the summer transfer window has affected Mac Allister, who, according to the pundit, is unsure of his place in the team.

Mac Allister, who has had recurring fitness and injury issues this season, has started six Premier League matches and made two substitute appearances in the Premier League and has not played a full 90 minutes since April 2025.

Scholes said on The Overlap, as relayed by Empire of The Kop: “Salah’s an obvious one for now.

“But I thought Mac Allister was brilliant last season. I think he really controlled lots of games, didn’t he? He’s been in and out [this season].

“With Liverpool signing loads of players, it’s probably fried his head a little bit. He’s not really sure what’s what at the minute.

“We’re seven games into a Premier League season. These players are so good, it’ll soon work itself out.”

Real Madrid will be delighted with Alexis Mac Allister situation at Liverpool

Mac Allister will be bitterly disappointed with his performances this season, and Liverpool fans should rest assured that the midfielder will do his best to get back to top form.

However, the more Slot does NOT play Mac Allister, the better it will be for Real Madrid in their quest to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that there is genuine interest from Real Madrid in Mac Allister, even though Liverpool do not want to sell the midfielder they signed from Brighton in the summer of 2023 for £55million (€63.2m, $73.7m) (including add-ons).

Jones said: “There is no public stance from Liverpool on Mac Allister at the moment beyond they are planning for him to be a central figure in their team for the rest of the season.

“But the Real Madrid links seem genuine from checks I have made, but he is very down to earth and is not likely to agitate like some players would.

“Liverpool fans won’t want to hear about any transfer links between them and Madrid at the moment, but I would not go as far as saying he would be untouchable at the end of the season.”

Mac Allister is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2028, and a decision will have to be made should the Argentine not end the 2025/26 campaign as strongly as he did last season.

While the 26-year-old is unlikely to push to leave Liverpool, his previous comments on a potential move to LaLiga indicate that joining Madrid is certainly possible.

Mac Allister said when asked about a potential future move to Spain: “Yes, why not?

“It’s a country I like a lot and I’ve visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it’s very similar to Argentina. I would definitely like to play in Spain one day.

“But right now, I’m very comfortable at Liverpool and I don’t think about what might happen in the future.”

Latest Liverpool news: Selling Mo Salah, Real Madrid's Konate plan

Amid concerns about the future of Konate and Mac Allister, Liverpool are also facing the prospect of a poor season from Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian star has scored only two goals in seven Premier League matches this season, and TEAMtalk’s Liverpool expert, James Marshment, believes that it is time that Liverpool sell Mo Salah.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in danger of missing out on Marc Guehi, with a source revealing that talks are being held with another European powerhouse.

Interestingly, Madrid have also taken a shine to Konate, who is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

And finally, Real Madrid have hatched a cunning plan to convince Ibrahima Konate to join them on a free transfer next summer and not extend his deal with Liverpool.

