Alexis Mac Allister to Real Madrid ON as Liverpool make final contract decision

Alexis Mac Allister to Real Madrid looks to be on

Alexis Mac Allister might well move to Real Madrid, while it’s been reported Liverpool have made a decision on the Argentine’s contract renewal.

Mac Allister is one of a number of Liverpool men who could be on the way out in the summer. The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are out of contract and look likely to move on.

The midfielder’s own contract runs until 2028, but he complained in the summer about not being offered an extension, and multiple outlets have since suggested he simply won’t be given one.

Amid that stance, it’s been revealed that Real Madrid could benefit.

Alexis Mac Allister to Real Madrid on

A report from Sky Sports in Germany suggested Mac Allister could become a focal point of the Real midfield rebuild.

Manager Jose Mourinho is said to be ‘particularly in favour’ of raiding Liverpool for the Argentine given the skills he possesses.

The report also states that at present, Liverpool are not looking to renew Mac Allister’s deal, in line with the reporting from multiple outlets.

As a result, Real are going to monitor his situation closely as they look for a suitable opportunity to push for the transfer.

READ MORE: Liverpool relationship with Alexander-Arnold revealed as Carragher hypes return from Real Madrid

Liverpool contract decision disputed

However, a less well-known outlet, winwin, suggests Liverpool will hand Mac Allister a new deal.

They wrote: ‘Exclusive @winwinallsports Liverpool will open talks with Alexis Mac Allister and prepare a new contract renewal offer.

‘This comes amid interest from Manchester City and Atlético Madrid, who are keeping a close eye on the Argentine’s situation.’

They added in their report: ‘The club is already preparing to submit an official offer to renew the player’s contract in the coming period.

‘Contrary to all the reports currently circulating in sports circles, which previously confirmed that the Reds’ management had no intention of making a new offer at the moment, we can exclusively confirm that there is light at the end of the tunnel regarding Liverpool’s contract with Mac Allister, as the management will begin its actual moves and present its expected offer in a step that has not yet been announced.

‘This anticipated move by Liverpool’s management aims to secure the continued presence of their key midfielder, following the impressive performances of the player.

‘More importantly, this contract renewal comes in the wake of interest from major European clubs, specifically Atletico Madrid of Spain and Manchester City of England, in signing him in the future.’

Reds face Barcelona competition for Aleksey Batrakov

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed Liverpool interest in Galatasaray star Aleksey Batrakov of late.

The attacking midfielder was scouted when the Turkish side beat Lille 4-2 in the Champions League, with Batrakov scoring in that game.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm that Barcelona are going to provide a threat for the midfielder.

Batrakov’s £50million release clause is felt to be ideal for Barca as it would mean they’d not have to get embroiled in a bidding war, amid a sensitive time financially.