Alexis Mac Allister reveals brutal Liverpool contract decision but teases major U-turn

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has teased staying at Anfield beyond the end of his current contract, but also revealed that club chiefs told him last season that they have no plans to offer him an extension.

Back in September, the Argentina star admitted to being “disappointed” that the Reds had yet to table a new deal, with his current contract running until the summer of 2028.

Mac Allister has made a strong start to the new season, scoring four goals and laying on an assist for Andoni Iraola’s side, but his long-term future on Merseyside remains in doubt.

The 27-year-old has been at the club since the summer of 2023, having made the move from Premier League rivals Brighton for a fee in the region of £45million.

However, while he is keen to continue representing Liverpool, he has suggested that talks over a fresh deal have stalled entirely.

In conversation with Argentine journalist Gaston Edul at his home, Mac Allister, who continues to be heavily linked with Real Madrid, said: “First of all, obviously, I feel that affection from the fans, and that’s something incredible for me. It’s not easy at a club like Liverpool to be appreciated the way I am.

“I enjoy it a lot, and obviously winning a Premier League title with this club is something very special, something the fans don’t forget.

“Obviously, we’re in a situation where I have a year and a half left on my contract.”

Mac Allister did hint that the current situation could change, however, and that Liverpool’s stance is only what they say “for now”.

He added: “Last season I was told that the club’s idea was not to renew it, at least for now. And obviously, that was a painful, unpleasant situation.”

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Mac Allister remains relaxed over contract impasse

When quizzed on whether the ongoing uncertainty was causing him any frustration, he added: “Not that much, because at the end of the day, I still had, and still have, time left at this club, which is what I want most – to stay here.

“The reality is that the manager has now changed, the sporting director has changed, and new investors are coming into the club.

“So I think I’m now in a position where anything can happen. We’ll see what happens in the future.

“I’ve always said that I’m very happy here, that I really enjoy it, and we’ll see.”

Mac Allister watched on in March as midfield colleague Ryan Gravenberch committed his future by signing a new contract running until the summer of 2032, while Dominik Szoboszlai similarly secured a lengthy new deal through to 2031.

Mac Allister remains optimistic that FSG will reconsider and table a fresh contract, having suggested Liverpool had no initial intention of extending Gravenberch and Szoboszlai’s agreements either.

He added: “Look at Szoboszlai and Gravenberch. They’re two players who were in the same contractual situation as me, and when I was told that, they renewed their contracts.

“So it was more a position taken by the club, and generally that’s how things are done. At the end of the day, as a club, you don’t want to lose a lot of money, and you don’t want players leaving on free transfers either.”