Real Madrid believe that they can convince Liverpool to sell Alexis Mac Allister using one of their best players in an exchange deal, according to the Spanish media.

Madrid have already signed a player from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, bringing in Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Premier League champions. Although Los Blancos already had a deal in place with the England international right-back to sign him on a free transfer, the Spanish and European giants paid Liverpool a fee of £8.5million to get him out of his contract early so that he could play for Xabi Alonso’s side at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos have their eyes on Liverpool defender Ibrahim Konate, too, with the Frenchman telling the Reds that he will not sign a new contract and is ready to leave Anfield as a free agent next summer.

Mac Allister is also on Madrid’s radar, with a report on July 11 reporting that Alonso has personally told Los Blancos to get a deal done for the Liverpool midfielder.

The 26-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the world and has been a star for Liverpool since his move to the Merseyside club from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023.

Mac Allister, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina, was a key player for Liverpool in the 2024/25 campaign, as manager Arne Slot clinched the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool will not sell Mac Allister for anything less than €100million (£86.3m, $116.8m).

While Madrid are not willing to make such a huge investment on the midfielder, Los Blancos ‘are considering’ sending Rodrygo to Anfield to sweeten the deal.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has noted in the headline of the report that ‘Rodrygo for Mac Allister’ is ‘only one way’ for Madrid to get a deal done for the Liverpool midfielder.

Liverpool want to sign Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who is being targeted by Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Madrid are considering an exchange deal involving Rodrygo and Mac Allister, but they are also ready to sell the Brazil international forward to another club and invest the transfer fee from that deal to sign the Argentina international.

Defensa Central has added that Liverpool do not want to ‘sit down’ with Madrid over a deal for Mac Allister because the Reds are ‘hurt by what has happened in recent years’.

Liverpool were beaten to the signings of Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham by Madrid and also lost homegrown star Alexander-Arnold to Los Blancos this summer.

DON’T MISS 🌐Every completed Real Madrid transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

What Alexis Mac Allister has said about his Liverpool future

When Madrid come calling, all clubs, including Liverpool, tend to panic, but the Anfield faithful should be encouraged by what Mac Allister has publicly said about his future.

In an interview with TyC Sports in April, the midfielder said: “I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present.

“As much as the club loves me, if I play badly this weekend, they will lose interest.

“I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t need to. So I have a lot of respect for the club and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other institutions.”

Mac Allister reiterated his love for Liverpool after the Reds won the Premier League title.

The midfielder wrote on Instagram: “I never forget where I come from. From a family that taught me the value of hard work, from dreams born with an Irish surname and a truly Argentine heart.

“And today, from Liverpool, it writes an unforgettable chapter.

“When I joined this club, I knew it was a special place. But what I’ve experienced this year has gone beyond anything I ever imagined.

“Every training session, every match, every time I stepped onto the pitch at Anfield… I felt the weight of this shirt and the passion of a unique fanbase.

“It took hard work, commitment, giving everything in every moment. Because wearing this shirt isn’t for just anyone… and because I’ve dreamt of this since I was a boy.

“Today, lifting the Premier League trophy with Liverpool is the dream come true. One that began many years ago, and today becomes reality.

“Thank you to my family, who were always there. Thank you to the club, for believing in me. Thank you to football, for giving me so much. And thank you to all of you, for making it eternal.

“This is Liverpool. This is what it means to be champions.”

Latest Real Madrid news: AC Milan raid, Konate swap deal

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that AC Milan are internally discussing whether to bid for a Madrid defender, who is open to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

A Spanish report has revealed that Liverpool are ready to send Ibrahima Konate to Madrid this summer as long as they get a superstar forward in an exchange deal.

There is a danger that Madrid could be forced to sell Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?