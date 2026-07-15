Andoni Iraola to hold crunch talks with Alexis Mac Allister over new Liverpool contract

Liverpool are relaxed about Alexis Mac Allister’s long-term future at Anfield, despite the midfielder having just two years remaining on his current contract, TEAMtalk understands.

The Argentine is viewed as a important figure in the squad, and the club are in no rush to force through a resolution while he focuses on international duty at the World Cup.

Sources close to the situation have indicated that the picture should become clearer once the 2026 World Cup concludes.

That period is expected to open the door for formal contract extension talks, allowing both parties to sit down with a clearer view of the player’s standing and ambitions.

Sources have made clear that it is inevitable that a player of Mac Allister’s ability will always have interest from elite sides, no matter his contractual situation.

New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has already held brief discussions with Mac Allister regarding his role within the team.

We understand the pair have spoken about how the 27-year-old fits into the tactical plans moving forward, with the Argentine understood to be open to the conversations as he prepares for his return to club football. They will speak face to face when Mac Allister returns to the club.

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Liverpool set to ramp up Mac Allister talks

Mac Allister has undoubtedly been one of Liverpool’s most important players since joining from Brighton in 2023, offering creativity, work rate and big performances in midfield.

His ability to influence matches from deeper positions or further forward has made him a valuable asset, both domestically and in Europe, and is

He is regarded highly within the club for these reasons.

While the two-year deal provides Liverpool with security in the short term, the club are keen to secure his services beyond that point or establish if he is looking at a new challenge.

With Iraola now settled in the dugout, there is a strong desire to build a core around players who understand the demands of their role and the club’s ambitions, whilst adapting to the tactical instructions of the new Spanish manager.

Post-World Cup is seen as the ideal moment to understand the future for both parties. Both Mac Allister and Liverpool are understood to be calm about his situation and the midfielder has full focus on a World Cup semi final against England.

For now, attention remains on his contributions for Argentina, but the expectation is that meaningful talks will follow once the tournament ends and he rejoins the squad for pre season.

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