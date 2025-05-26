One of Liverpool’s most important players to willing to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, which has also revealed why Xabi Alonso is keen on Arne Slot’s star.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso has now officially taken over from Carlo Ancelotti as the Madrid manager. Liverpool wanted the former Madrid star to replace Jurgen Klopp, but he stayed put at Bayer Leverkusen and has now left the German club to return to the Santiago Bernabeu in a managerial capacity.

Madrid already have a deal in place to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will leave Liverpool this summer as a free agent.

Los Blancos are keen on Ibrahima Konate as well, and although Madrid president Florentino Perez is to sign him on a free transfer at the end of next season, the club are willing to pay a fee to Liverpool to get him this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister is another Liverpool star that Madrid have taken a shine to.

There have been reports in the Spanish media in recent weeks that Los Blancos view the midfielder as a perfect addition to their squad.

Fichajes has now brought an update on the situation, revealing Mac Allister’s stance on a potential move to Madrid and why Alonso is so keen on him.

According to the report, Alonso believes that having Mac Allister in his team will make Madrid Champions League winners next season.

The former Madrid midfielder has told his bosses ‘his desire to have the Argentine midfielder as a cornerstone of the new European project’.

Fichajes has claimed that the Mac Allister’s ‘entourage is fully willing to change teams if the opportunity to wear the shirt of Europe’s most successful club arises’.

The report has added that the 26-year-old, who cost Liverpool an initial £35million when they signed him from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2023, ‘himself would be keen to join Real Madrid

Talks could begin behind as soon as the summer transfer window opens, claims Fichajes.

DON’T MISS 🌐 Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

What Arne Slot thinks of Alexis Mac Allister

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so one has to take any of their reports with a pinch of salt.

However, Madrid’s interest in signing Mac Allister from Liverpool has been widely reported.

Defensa Central reported this month that Ancelotti told Madrid to sign Mac Allister before he stepped down as Los Blancos manager.

Well-respected and well-connected publication, Marca, has also claimed Madrid have set their sights on the Argentine star, and so has Empire of the Kop.

Liverpool, though, are unlikely to be open to selling Mac Allister, who is valued highly by Slot.

Earlier this month, Slot told Liverpool’s official website about Mac Allister: “I don’t think he is underrated by me because he played maybe every game or close to every game.

“Maybe the few times he didn’t play that was because he needed rest or he got a knock, so he couldn’t play.

“[He’s a] very important player, [has] game intelligence [and is] so comfortable on the ball.

“But what makes him even more special to me is normally players that have so much game inside and are so comfortable on the ball are not as aggressive and intense without the ball.

“He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but [with] a tenacity without the ball. In our midfield, he stands out in terms of tenacity.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Rodrygo chat with Alonso, Man Utd star’s stance

Rodrygo and Alonso have held talks about a potential move to Manchester City, according to a report.

One of Manchester United’s best players wants to join Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Man Utd star is claimed to be ‘fed up’ with head coach Ruben Amorim and has told his agent to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Man City have offered Madrid Rodri in a shock swap deal, according to a shock report in the Spanish media.

Madrid are interested in signing Rodri from Man City, but they need to let go of one of their most important players to get a deal done.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?