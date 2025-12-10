As the controversy over Mohamed Salah’s bombshell comments rumbles on, Liverpool are ready to sell another of their best and most important players in 2026, according to a reliable Sky journalist.

Until the match against Leeds United at the weekend, the major talking point among Liverpool fans was the future of Arne Slot as the manager. Following Mohamed Salah’s hugely controversial comments about Slot and Liverpool, the debate among the Anfield faithful now is whether to sell the Egyptian forward in the January transfer window or keep him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that while Salah and his camp want his contract with Liverpool to be mutually terminated, the Anfield hierarchy has made no such decision.

Amid the unsavoury situation of Salah, Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported that Liverpool are ‘open’ to selling another 33-year-old international player who has been a key figure for the Reds over the years.

That player is Alisson, who has been at Liverpool since 2018 and is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions until the summer of 2027.

AC Milan are said to have ‘already made contact with the Brazilian goalkeeper’s representatives’, with the Serie A club looking at Alisson as a potential replacement for Mike Maignan.

The France international goalkeeper is out of contract at the Rossoneri at the end of the season, and while TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Milan want Maignan to sign a new contract, the Italian giants are looking at a potential replacement.

Tavolieri, a reliable journalist, has reported that ‘the timing could be perfect’ regarding Milan’s contact with Alisson’s representatives.

According to the reporter, “Liverpool are open to a transfer next summer, despite Alisson’s importance to the squad”.

Tavolieri added: “His contract, which runs until June 2027, and his age of 33 also guarantee that the deal will be completed at a reasonable price.”

Why Liverpool are ‘open’ to selling Alisson

Alisson has been one of the best goalkeepers over the years and has won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once with Liverpool.

Like Salah, Alisson also joined Liverpool from AS Roma, and he holds an enviable record for the defending Premier League champions.

9 – Alisson’s nine saves v PSG tonight were both the most on record (from 2003-04) by a Liverpool goalkeeper in a UEFA Champions League game, and the Brazilian’s most in any match for the club in all competitions. Lives. pic.twitter.com/5rmMgK6TbE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2025

After that Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, which Liverpool won 1-0, former Reds defender Stephen Warnock raved about Alisson and described him as the best goalkeeper in the world.

Warnock told the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sport at the time: “It was just phenomenal. It wasn’t one world-class save, there were three or four in there. I just thought he was outstanding.

“It’s one of those games where no matter what they threw at him, he was going to save it. He is, at his best, the best in the world for me.

“What will [Giorgi] Marmadashvilli be thinking now at Valencia? ‘I’m meant to replace this guy or get in front of him?’ Big gloves to fill.

“He’s superb at reading situations. There was one in the second half where he allowed the ball to bounce because he knew when it bounced up he could punch it away as he dived for it. The awareness of what’s around him and how to deal with situations is amazing.

“His decision-making his exceptional. He doesn’t come out into a crowd really and try and catch things because he’s probably not as tall as most other goalkeepers.

“His punching and distribution is phenomenal but for me it’s those one-v-one situations. [Ousmane] Dembele in the first half probably thinks he’s got four or five yards on Alisson and can pick his head up but before he knows it’s there’s a guy in yellow who has closed the space. He does it so so quickly.”

While it might come as a surprise to some that Liverpool are ‘open’ to selling Alisson, there are three factors that come into play.

Alisson is not getting any younger, and with age, goalkeepers do tend to lose their reflexes.

While the 33-year-old is still a brilliant goalkeeper, as we have seen with Mo Salah, the decline can come at any point and can be very sharp.

The second factor is the injury problems that Alisson has had in recent times.

Since the start of the 2024/25 campaign, Alisson has suffered from thigh and hamstring problems.

The third, and perhaps most important, reason why Liverpool are willing to cut ties is Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool had a deal in place with Valencia in the summer of 2024 for Mamardashvili to team up with the Reds at the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 25-year-old Georgia international had a huge reputation during his time in LaLiga, and his performances for Liverpool this season have been impressive.

In 10 appearances for Liverpool this season, Mamardashvili has kept three clean sheets and has shown that he can be reliable between the sticks.

